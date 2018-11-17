Bigg Boss 12 day 61: Salman Khan to throw Shivashish Mishra out of the house for disrespecting house rules?

Bigg Boss season 12 took a very serious turn when Shivashish Mishra refused to obey the rules of the house and was accused of breach of contract. In the preview, Weekend Ka Vaar host Salman Khan can be seen ousting Shivashish for not following the command of the house captain.

Bigg Boss had granted captain Romil Chaudhary the right to choose the contenders of the kalkothri (jail). He was given three tickets for the purpose which was to be used to send one contestant to jail on each gong. He sent Megha Dhade to jail on account of insulting Deepak Thakur and using inappropriate words. The second name for the kalkothri was Shivashish. He refused to accept the accusations levied against him and flung the jail ticket in the air while clearly refusing to accept the decision of the captain. Despite waiting for two hours and threatening him with dire consequences, Romil failed to send him to the jail. As a result, Bigg Boss cancelled the kalkothri task altogether and nominated all the contestants except Romil for next week’s evictions.

Since Sreesanth had constantly supported Shivashish during the entire episode, the contestants blamed both of them for earning the wrath of the Bigg Boss. Somi Khan told Sreesanth that he will be responsible for the elimination of a contestant next week. Soon after, Shivashish apologised to the contestants for disrespecting the show, but in vain. He was later seen grieving in isolation for being accused of being egoistic and showing the power of money in the house.

It is to be noted, Surbhi Rana was upset for being considered as one of the contenders for the kalkothri. She lost her cool and created a ruckus in the house by breaking all the house rules in rage. She demanded a jail term for herself and offered to go to the kalkothri in place of Shivashish. Romil, however, refused to change his decision. The widening rift between the Happy Club members is evident as the two show no signs of reconciliation.

The high pitch drama was later followed by the introduction of the luxury budget task. The contestants were divided into two teams. While Romil had to represent one team, Rohit Suchanti was chosen from the other. The two players had to cross four obstacles in minimum time while collecting the slates of their favourite luxury items in order to win the task. Since Romil completed the task in minimum time, he was declared the winner and was given the right to the luxury budget along with his team including Surbhi, Somi, Deepak, Srishty Rode and Karanvir Bohra.

Before the major showdown, Rohit had hidden a sweet apology note for Srishty under her pillow cover. The two patched up as Rohit won her heart by writing a note in nail paint on a tissue paper.

