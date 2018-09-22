Bigg Boss 12 contestant Shivashish Mishra is a struggling actor? See his pics with Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor

Drama continues in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 12, days after contestant Sourabh Patel made headlines for lying about his profession, as well his name. The farmer and businessman ‘jodi’ of Sourabh and Shivashish Mishra is stirring up controversy again. This time the self-proclaimed businessman from Madhya Pradesh is in a sticky situation.

According to a report in Bollywood Life, Shivashish was being untruthful about his profession. The report said that Shivashish, who entered the Bigg Boss 12 house as a businessman, is also a model and a struggling actor, a fact he has hidden so far. In fact, he was also offered the role of Nal in Sony TV’s show, Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman (2017). But his unprofessional approach reportedly made the makers think otherwise.

“He loves to party and during the shoot of the show he wanted to spend four good days celebrating with his friends. As a result he decided to opt out of Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman,” a source told Bollywood Life.

A report by Latestly also suggests that Shivashish had met host Salman Khan before Bigg Boss 12. The report showed a photo of the two shared by Shivashish, who captioned it, “With the birthday boy... 2bajrangi bhagats, 2indori’s, 2gether, 20 ka dum.” What’s more, photos of Shivashish posing with Kareena Kapoor Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan have also surfaced on social media.

Shivashish entered the Bigg Boss 12 house with his ‘jodidaar’ Sourabh Patel. While Sourabh has so far showcased his co-operative, helpful demeanour, Shivashish has been more flamboyant, often picking up small fights with other Bigg Boss 12 contestants.

An earlier report claimed that Shivashish’s partner, Sourabh (not his real name) had been a struggling actor and had worked as an assistant casting director in the past, not a farmer as he has claimed. He worked as an assistant casting director for production houses, such as Rashmi Sharma and BAG films.

Bigg Boss 12 will be telecast for the next three months from Monday to Sunday (Weekend Ka Vaar included) at 9pm on Colors TV.

First Published: Sep 22, 2018 19:06 IST