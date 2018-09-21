Bigg Boss 12: Sourabh Patel lied about his name, profession, says report

Bigg Boss 12 began on September 16 with a bang and jumped into controversy almost immediately. After S Sreesanth’s antics and the shocking news of a romance between veteran bhajan singer Anup Jalota and budding Bollywood singer Jasleen Matharu, here’s another shocker.

According to a report in Bollywood Life, it’s not just the celebrities on the show who have issues, the commoners, too, come with their baggage. One of the commoner ‘jodis’ on the show, Sourabh Patel and Shivashish Mishra, aren’t exactly as they appear. As per the report, Sourabh has lied about his profession as well his name.

Quoting a reliable source, it says that Sourabh isn’t his real name. What’s more is that he has been a struggling actor and has worked as an assistant casting director in the past, not a farmer as he has claimed. Sourabh has worked as an assistant casting director for production houses such as Rashmi Sharma and BAG films. Bollywood Life quoted an anonymous ex-colleague of his, who said that Sourabh’s real name is Sahil Rameshwar Patel. The report added that he had also worked with casting director Shadman Khan.

When contacted, Shadman told the publication that Sourabh had indeed worked for him in the past and confirmed that his name wasn’t Sourabh then, but did not want to delve deeper into the issue.

This may come as news to Bigg Boss 12 watchers as Sourabh has, so far, been one of the more co-operative participants in the house.

Bigg Boss 12 will be telecast for the next three months from Monday to Sunday (Weekend Ka Vaar included) at 9pm on Colors TV.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 09:10 IST