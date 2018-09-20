Bigg Boss 12, Day 4, September 20 written update: Roshmi-Kriti are captains, Sreesanth abuses again

After a lot of canvassing, the commoner jodis and single celebs in Bigg Boss 12 name their candidates for captaincy. While celebs are unanimous and name Dipika as their candidate, the singles just can’t decide on one name. It is Roshmi-Kriti vs Sabah-Somi and Bigg Boss asks them to take more time. After a lot of discussions, Roshmi and Kriti are chosen as commoners’ contestants.

The captaincy task is called ‘Rajkumar Anup Ki Duvidha’, which sets up Anup Jalota as a king with a colourful temperament. He is given a bouquet of roses that he can give to Dipika and Roshmi-Kriti if he is happy with them. The winners will have to guard their roses and the ones with maximum roses will win. Anup’s girlfriend Jasleen is appointed as his wazir in the task.

As Dipika is late to arrive for the task, Anup hands over one rose to Roshmi. Dipika is dressed as a princess as she reaches the common area for the task. As the task continues, a fight starts between Sreesanth and Shivashish. The commoner says the former cricketer abused him and talks directly to Bigg Boss to call out Sreesanth.

Shivashish also complains to Neha who advises Sreesanth to not get personal. Sreesanth says if Shiv says anything to him, he will hit him.

Roshmi asks Shivashish to be around Jasleen, who she thinks is the brains of the operation. She says Jasleen will take the captaincy decision, not Anup. To prove her words, Jasleen and Anup discuss that Dipika will make a better captain than the jodi.

The next task has Anup singing Sunny Leone’s Baby Doll as Roshmi and Kriti dace for him. The celebs then dance for him after which Anup announces Dipika as the winner. Deepak snatches all the flowers from Dipika and locks himself in a bathroom. As celebs fight with commoners, Kriti asks Deepak to open the door and everyone enters the washroom. Amid the fight, Bigg Boss announces the task duration is over. At the end of the task, Roshmi-Kriti has more flowers than Dipika and they are announced as captains.

Dipika breaks down and Roshmi and Kriti apologise to her. There is a lot of discussion whether it was correct to snatch the flowers. Shivashish and Sreesanth again fight about the ex-cricketer being abusive earlier. In this fight, Saurabh breaks down.

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 22:25 IST