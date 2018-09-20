Bigg Boss 12, day 4 preview: Women contestants try to impress Anup Jalota

On Thursday’s episode of Bigg Boss 12, the reality show becomes a battlefield as the first captaincy task of the season is kicked off. As part of a task, Anup has been appointed the king of the house while the female contestants are his subjects who have to impress him. The one who wins will get a rose from the singer; the task’s winner – and the captain -would be the one with maximum number of roses.

As a result, the contestants will dance, sing and cook to impress Rangeela Rajkumar – that’s the name Anup will be given – to get roses from him. While the men are not allowed to contest for the captaincy, they will entertain the king in the house with their performances. Karanvir Bohra will do a kathak performance, Sreesanth will sing a bhajan. Dipika Kakar will perform on the song Dil Cheez Kya Hai, and Kriti will perform on Jab Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya. However, not all will be well as Sreesanth and Shivashish will get into an argument which will blow out-of-proportion. This upsets the housemates.

When it comes to one-on-one relationships in the house, it looks like Somi hasn’t found anyone that he gets along with. So he will stay aloof throughout the day. As a result of the nominations that took place the previous day, Deepak, Romil and Nirmal will also decide to up-the game.

Bigg Boss season 12 premiered on September 16 and the temper in the house is already running high. The weekday episodes are broadcast on Colors at 9 pm and Salman Khan will host the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes on Saturday and Sunday.

