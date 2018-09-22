Bigg Boss 12: Salman Khan has a surprise for everyone; no eliminations this week

It’s barely been a week since the new season of Bigg Boss went on air but the show has already seen its fair share of controversies. In spite of all the drama inside the Big Boss 12 house, according to a report in Bollywood Life, there won’t be any eliminations this week. The report added that host Salman Khan will share this good news with the contestants in the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the season.

At the onset of season 12, viewers had a shocker awaiting them when it came to light that a celebrity participant, veteran bhajan singer Anup Jalota, was in a relationship with Bollywood singer Jasleen Matharu, 30 years his junior. If that wasn’t enough, antics of cricketer S Sreesanth have kept the audience on the edge. He has been abusing inmates and has even threatened to quit the show. The Khan Sisters -- Saba Khan and Somi Khan -- have been notable for their upfront nature.

Meanwhile, drama inside the house is unending. On Friday, the big task was ‘Kaalkothri’. All the contestants had to put their minds together and nominate one jodi and one single inmate to spend some jail time. Romil Chaudhary and Karanvir Bohra decided to nominate themselves, the former saying that since he didn’t do much housework, he should be nominated while the latter felt that since he did too much of it, he deserved some rest. Bigg Boss was obviously not pleased as he felt inmates were taking jail term rather lightly.

The Khan sisters were their pugnacious best, fighting with everyone, particularly Kriti and Roshmi, unhappy at their elevation as captains. But there was more drama in store as Sreesanth, otherwise known for his abusive nature, was seen sobbing. What’s more, Srishty was also seen crying as she was feeling lonely and under pressure.

First Published: Sep 22, 2018 16:59 IST