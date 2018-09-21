Bigg Boss 12, Day 5, September 21 written update: Sreesanth, Srishty sob their hearts out

A good deed goes a long way, thought leaders would tell you. In Bigg Boss 12 house, it gets you jailed, reprimanded and evicted. The big task today inside the Bigg Boss house today was ‘Kaalkothri’. All the contestants had to put their minds together and nominate one jodi and one single to spend some jail time.

Romil and Karanvir decided to nominate themselves. While Romil said he doesn’t do much housework ad should be nominated, Karanvir said he does too much and should be jailed to get some rest. Others also concurred, mostly, and the two were nominated for the task. Bigg Boss, however, wasn’t pleased. The jail, he thought, was being taken too lightly and decided to nominate the trio for eviction.

Elsewhere, the fights continued with Sabah and Somi emerging as the chief troublemakers. Not happy with Kriti and Roshmi’s elevation as captains, the Khan sisters pick fight with Kriti. Not to bac down, Kriti soon requests soon come as orders. A good fight is soon enjoyed by all.

Sreesanth, the man who was happily abusing in the previous Bigg Boss 12 episode, can take it no more and ends up sobbing. A few scenes down, Srishty follows suit because she is also feeling under pressure.

#SomiKhan and #SabaKhan are turning out to be master strategy planners! What will be their next explosive move? Don't forget to watch #BB12 tonight at 9 PM. #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/82WFEsGI6U — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) September 21, 2018

Saturday and Sunday will see Salman Khan becoming a part of Bigg Boss and revealing who among Shrishty Rode, Dipika Kakar, Somi Khan-Saba Khan, Shivashish Mishra-Sourabh Patel, Kriti Verma-Roshmi Banik will be evicted.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 22:33 IST