Bigg Boss 12, day 5 preview: Karanvir, Romil, Nirmal nominated by Bigg Boss

The Friday’s episode of Bigg Boss 12 sees Kriti and Roshmi’s elevation as the first captains of the house. With the power going to Kriti’s head, she throws her weight around and expects other contestants to fulfil her every wish. Other contestants refuse to take her attitude.

The Khan sisters – Sabah and Somi – are the first to say no to the new captain and their refusal soon turns into a fight. Other housemates try to explain to Kriti that this is no way to behave but to no avail. Srishty even gets teary-eyed and discusses this with Deepak and Urvashi.

Housemates ka haal hone wala hai behaal kyunki waqt aa chuka hai 'Kaal Kothri' ki saza ke liye contestants chunne ka! Dekhiye #BB12 aaj raat 9 baje. #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/VoYPa6lVyv — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 21, 2018

Bigg Boss throws a new twist in the mix by asking the contestants to nominate one jodi and one individual to be locked in the kaalkothri. This is followed by arguments and indecisiveness in the house as the contestants are unable to decide who they should nominate for the punishment. To end the discussion, Karanvir, Romil and Nirmal self-nominate and enter the prison only to find out that they will be nominated for eviction.

Bigg Boss 12 is broadcast on Colors at 9 pm and Salman Khan will host the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes on Saturday and Sunday. The first eviction from the house will happen on Sunday. Varun Dhawan will be the first celebrity guest of this season. He will be on Bigg Boss 12 to talk about his upcoming film, Sui Dhaaga.

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 18:52 IST