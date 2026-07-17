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    Upgrade your TV audio with soundbars under ₹7,000 offering immersive sound, deep bass and smart connectivity

    Enjoy immersive audio with soundbars under 7,000 featuring powerful bass, modern connectivity and clear sound. Explore the collection and choose yours today.

    Published on: Jul 17, 2026, 15:24:50 IST
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    Our Picks

    Best overall

    Best value for money

    FAQs

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    Best overall

    ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 4100 Soundbar, 200 Watts, Virtual 5.1, Quad Driver Soundbar, 6.5" Subwoofer, Wall Mountable, Bluetooth v5.0 | HDMI (ARC) | Optical in | USB | AUXView Details...

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    GOVO GoSurround 955 Pro |320W Sound bar, True 5.1 Channel Home Theatre, Mega subwoofer, HDMI, Opt, AUX, USB & Bluetooth, 3 Equalizer Modes, Stylish Remote & LED Display (Black)View Details...

    ₹6,499

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    Boat Aavante 2.1 2000, 200W, EQ Modes, Multi Compatibility, Premium Design, Remote Control, v5.4 Bluetooth Sound bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker(Premium Black)View Details...

    ₹5,499

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    amazon basics 90W Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer | 2.1 Channel Home Theatre|Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI ARC, USB, AUX | Deep Bass Subwoofer | Remote Control | Soundbar for Smart TVs, Gaming & Music (Black)View Details...

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    Blaupunkt Newly Launched SBW Newyork 20 2.1 CH Soundbar with Wired Subwoofeer I 120W RMS I HDMI-ARC I Bluetooth I AUX I USB I Remote Control with EqualizerView Details...

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    Soundbars under 7000: Cinematic audio meets affordability with feature-packed soundbars for every entertainment setup. (AI generated image)
    Soundbars under 7000: Cinematic audio meets affordability with feature-packed soundbars for every entertainment setup. (AI generated image)
    Nivedita Mishra
    By Nivedita Mishra

    With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions.

    Read moreRead less

    Upgrade your home or office audio with soundbars that deliver clearer dialogue, richer bass and an immersive entertainment experience every day.

    Soundbars under 7,000 are an excellent choice for anyone looking to upgrade their TV or desktop audio without overspending. This price segment offers an impressive mix of features, including Bluetooth connectivity, HDMI ARC, dedicated subwoofers and multiple sound modes for movies, music and gaming. Brands such as Zebronics, boAt, GOVO and Blaupunkt provide feature-rich options that deliver clear dialogue, deeper bass and a more immersive listening experience. If you want a budget-friendly audio upgrade for your home or office, soundbars under 7,000 are well worth exploring.

    The ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 4100 is a feature-rich 2.1-channel soundbar designed to enhance your home entertainment experience. With 200W output, virtual 5.1 surround sound and a powerful 6.5-inch subwoofer, it delivers immersive audio for movies, music and gaming. Multiple connectivity options, including HDMI ARC, Optical, Bluetooth, USB and AUX, ensure seamless compatibility with TVs and other devices, while the wall-mountable design adds installation flexibility.

    Specifications

    Speaker Type
    2.1-channel soundbar
    Speaker Maximum Output Power
    200W audio output
    Frequency Response
    40Hz–20kHz range
    Connectivity Technology
    Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, USB
    Audio Output Mode
    Virtual 5.1 surround

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Powerful surround sound

    ...

    Multiple connectivity options

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Wired subwoofer setup

    ...

    Large subwoofer footprint

    What buyers are saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate the powerful bass, immersive sound and easy connectivity for everyday entertainment.

    Why choose this product?

    Choose it for powerful surround sound, versatile connectivity and excellent value under 7,000.

    2. GOVO GoSurround 955 Pro |320W Sound bar, True 5.1 Channel Home Theatre, Mega subwoofer, HDMI, Opt, AUX, USB & Bluetooth, 3 Equalizer Modes, Stylish Remote & LED Display (Black)

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    The GOVO GoSurround 955 Pro is a high-performance soundbar built to deliver an immersive home entertainment experience. Featuring a 320W output, true 5.1-channel audio and a mega subwoofer, it produces rich, room-filling sound for films, music and gaming. With HDMI, Optical, AUX, USB and Bluetooth connectivity, plus three equaliser modes and an LED display, it offers convenient operation and versatile compatibility with a range of devices.

    Specifications

    Speaker Type
    5.1-channel soundbar
    Speaker Maximum Output Power
    320W total output
    Frequency Response
    45Hz–20kHz range
    Connectivity Technology
    Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, AUX
    Audio Output Mode
    True 5.1 surround

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Powerful 320W output

    ...

    True 5.1 surround

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Bulky subwoofer design

    ...

    Limited smart features

    What buyers are saying on Amazon?

    Buyers praise its powerful bass, immersive sound and excellent value for everyday entertainment.

    Why choose this product?

    Ideal for immersive home theatre audio with powerful output and versatile connectivity under budget.

    The boAt Aavante 2.1 2000 is a stylish soundbar designed to enhance movies, music and gaming with powerful audio. Featuring 200W output, a dedicated subwoofer and multiple EQ modes, it delivers balanced sound with punchy bass. Bluetooth v5.4 and multi-device compatibility make wireless streaming effortless, while the included remote control adds convenience. Its premium design complements modern home entertainment setups without occupying much space.

    Specifications

    Speaker Type
    2.1-channel soundbar
    Speaker Maximum Output Power
    200W total output
    Frequency Response
    50Hz–20kHz range
    Connectivity Technology
    Bluetooth v5.4, HDMI, USB
    Audio Output Mode
    2.1-channel stereo audio

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Powerful 200W audio

    ...

    Multiple EQ modes

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    No Dolby Audio

    ...

    Basic display panel

    What buyers are saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate the strong bass, stylish design and simple connectivity for daily entertainment.

    Why choose this product?

    Choose it for powerful sound, modern connectivity and excellent value for home entertainment.


    The Amazon Basics 90W Soundbar is a practical audio upgrade for TVs, gaming and music. Featuring a 2.1-channel setup with a wired subwoofer, it delivers clear dialogue and enhanced bass for everyday entertainment. Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI ARC, USB and AUX connectivity ensure easy compatibility with multiple devices. The included remote control offers convenient operation, while the compact design fits neatly into most home entertainment spaces.

    Specifications

    Speaker Type
    2.1-channel soundbar
    Speaker Maximum Output Power
    90W total output
    Frequency Response
    55Hz–20kHz range
    Connectivity Technology
    Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI ARC, USB
    Audio Output Mode
    2.1-channel stereo audio

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    HDMI ARC support

    ...

    Deep bass output

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Wired subwoofer only

    ...

    Moderate power output

    What buyers are saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate the clear sound, simple setup and excellent value for everyday use.

    Why choose this product?

    A reliable budget soundbar offering balanced audio and versatile connectivity for home entertainment.

    The Blaupunkt SBW Newyork 20 is a 2.1-channel soundbar designed to deliver clear, balanced audio for films, music and gaming. With 120W RMS output and a wired subwoofer, it offers enhanced bass and crisp dialogue for an engaging listening experience. HDMI ARC, Bluetooth, AUX and USB connectivity provide flexible pairing options, while the included remote control with equaliser settings lets you customise audio to suit your preferences.

    Specifications

    Speaker Type
    2.1-channel soundbar
    Speaker Maximum Output Power
    120W RMS output
    Frequency Response
    50Hz–20kHz range
    Connectivity Technology
    Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, USB
    Audio Output Mode
    2.1-channel stereo audio

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Clear balanced sound

    ...

    HDMI ARC support

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Wired subwoofer setup

    ...

    No surround sound

    What buyers are saying on Amazon?

    Buyers praise its clear audio, strong bass and easy connectivity for everyday entertainment.

    Why choose this product?

    A dependable soundbar with balanced audio, versatile connectivity and good value for money.


    The boAt Aavante 2.2 1400 is a sleek soundbar designed to elevate everyday entertainment with rich and balanced audio. Featuring 140W output, a 2.2-channel configuration and built-in subwoofers, it delivers impressive sound without requiring an external unit. Multiple connectivity ports, Bluetooth support, EQ modes and a remote control ensure convenient operation, making it suitable for enjoying films, music and gaming in compact to medium-sized rooms.

    Specifications

    Speaker Type
    2.2-channel soundbar
    Speaker Maximum Output Power
    140W total output
    Frequency Response
    50Hz–20kHz range
    Connectivity Technology
    Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, AUX
    Audio Output Mode
    2.2-channel stereo audio

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Built-in subwoofers

    ...

    Multiple EQ modes

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    No external subwoofer

    ...

    Limited surround effect

    What buyers are saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate its clear sound, compact design and hassle-free installation for daily entertainment.

    Why choose this product?

    A stylish soundbar delivering balanced audio and convenient connectivity without needing an external subwoofer.

    The ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 200A is a compact 2.1-channel soundbar that enhances your TV, music and gaming experience with clear, balanced audio. Delivering 90W output, it features dual drivers and an 11.43cm subwoofer for improved bass and dialogue clarity. Bluetooth v5.1, HDMI ARC and multiple connectivity options ensure seamless compatibility with various devices, while its wall-mountable design helps save space in modern entertainment setups.

    Specifications

    Speaker Type
    2.1-channel soundbar
    Speaker Maximum Output Power
    90W total output
    Frequency Response
    55Hz–20kHz range
    Connectivity Technology
    Bluetooth v5.1, HDMI ARC, USB
    Audio Output Mode
    2.1-channel stereo audio

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Compact space-saving design

    ...

    HDMI ARC connectivity

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Moderate power output

    ...

    Basic surround experience

    What buyers are saying on Amazon?

    Buyers like its compact design, clear sound and easy setup for everyday entertainment.

    Why choose this product?

    A compact, budget-friendly soundbar offering balanced audio and essential connectivity for everyday use.

    The CrossBeats Blaze B24 is a compact Bluetooth soundbar designed for everyday entertainment and casual gaming. With 24W output, RGB lighting and a built-in rechargeable battery, it offers a portable audio solution for TVs, laptops, PCs and mobile devices. Bluetooth, AUX, USB, FM and TWS support provide versatile connectivity, while the lightweight design makes it easy to move between rooms or carry wherever you need music.

    Specifications

    Speaker Type
    Portable Bluetooth soundbar
    Speaker Maximum Output Power
    24W total output
    Frequency Response
    60Hz–20kHz range
    Connectivity Technology
    Bluetooth, USB, AUX, FM
    Audio Output Mode
    Stereo audio output

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Portable battery design

    ...

    RGB lighting effects

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Low power output

    ...

    No HDMI ARC

    What buyers are saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate its portability, attractive lighting and convenient connectivity for everyday listening.

    Why choose this product?

    A portable soundbar offering versatile connectivity and wireless convenience for casual entertainment and gaming.

    Which brand is best for soundbars?

    Sony, Samsung, JBL, LG and Bose are among the best soundbar brands, offering excellent sound quality, reliable performance and advanced features.

    What are the top 5 soundbars?

    Top soundbars include Sony HT-S40R, Samsung HW-Q600C, JBL Bar 500, LG S70TR and Bose Smart Soundbar for immersive audio.

    What is the best cheapest soundbar?

    The best affordable soundbar depends on your budget, but Zebronics, boAt and Blaupunkt offer excellent performance and value at lower prices.

    Factors to keep in mind while choosing soundbars under 7000

    Audio output: Choose a soundbar with at least 90W–200W output for clear, room-filling sound.

    Speaker configuration: Opt for 2.1-channel or higher for better bass and dialogue clarity.

    Connectivity: Ensure it includes HDMI ARC, Bluetooth, USB and AUX for versatile compatibility.

    Subwoofer: A dedicated subwoofer generally delivers deeper, more impactful bass than built-in alternatives.

    Sound modes: Look for EQ presets or dedicated modes for movies, music and gaming.

    Design: Pick a compact or wall-mountable model that suits your room.

    User reviews: Check ratings and customer feedback to assess real-world performance and reliability.

    3 best features of soundbars under 7,000

    Soundbars under 7,000Mounting TypeMaximum RangeController Type
    Zebronics Juke BAR 4100Wall mountableUp to 10 mRemote control
    GOVO GoSurround 955 ProWall mountableUp to 10 mRemote control
    boAt Aavante 2.1 2000Tabletop/Wall mountUp to 10 mRemote control
    Amazon Basics 90W SoundbarWall mountableUp to 10 mRemote control
    Blaupunkt SBW Newyork 20Wall mountableUp to 10 mRemote control
    boAt Aavante 2.2 1400Tabletop/Wall mountUp to 10 mRemote control
    Zebronics Juke BAR 200AWall mountableUp to 10 mRemote control
    CrossBeats Blaze B24Tabletop/PortableUp to 10 mButton & remote control

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    These best soundbars for the bedroom provides cinematic audio experience at home:Hurry before the Republic Day Sale ends

    We found the best soundbars under 10,000 that actually improve your TV audio

    FAQs on soundbars under 7000
    Yes, they offer improved sound quality, deeper bass and better dialogue clarity than most built-in TV speakers.
    Look for HDMI ARC, Bluetooth, a dedicated subwoofer, multiple connectivity options and at least 90W output.
    Zebronics, boAt, GOVO, Blaupunkt and Amazon Basics offer reliable soundbars with useful features in this price range.
    Yes, many models provide immersive sound and low-latency connectivity for casual gaming on TVs and PCs.
    Most soundbars under ₹7,000 include Bluetooth, allowing you to stream music wirelessly from compatible devices.



    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    HT Tech Power List Awards 2026
    • Nivedita Mishra
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Nivedita Mishra

      With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions.Read More

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