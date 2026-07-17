Upgrade your TV audio with soundbars under ₹7,000 offering immersive sound, deep bass and smart connectivity
Enjoy immersive audio with soundbars under ₹7,000 featuring powerful bass, modern connectivity and clear sound. Explore the collection and choose yours today.
Our Picks
Best overall
Best value for money
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best overallZEBRONICS Juke BAR 4100 Soundbar, 200 Watts, Virtual 5.1, Quad Driver Soundbar, 6.5" Subwoofer, Wall Mountable, Bluetooth v5.0 | HDMI (ARC) | Optical in | USB | AUXView Details
GOVO GoSurround 955 Pro |320W Sound bar, True 5.1 Channel Home Theatre, Mega subwoofer, HDMI, Opt, AUX, USB & Bluetooth, 3 Equalizer Modes, Stylish Remote & LED Display (Black)View Details
₹6,499
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100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure
Boat Aavante 2.1 2000, 200W, EQ Modes, Multi Compatibility, Premium Design, Remote Control, v5.4 Bluetooth Sound bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker(Premium Black)View Details
₹5,499
amazon basics 90W Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer | 2.1 Channel Home Theatre|Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI ARC, USB, AUX | Deep Bass Subwoofer | Remote Control | Soundbar for Smart TVs, Gaming & Music (Black)View Details
Blaupunkt Newly Launched SBW Newyork 20 2.1 CH Soundbar with Wired Subwoofeer I 120W RMS I HDMI-ARC I Bluetooth I AUX I USB I Remote Control with EqualizerView Details
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions.Read moreRead less
Upgrade your home or office audio with soundbars that deliver clearer dialogue, richer bass and an immersive entertainment experience every day.
Soundbars under ₹7,000 are an excellent choice for anyone looking to upgrade their TV or desktop audio without overspending. This price segment offers an impressive mix of features, including Bluetooth connectivity, HDMI ARC, dedicated subwoofers and multiple sound modes for movies, music and gaming. Brands such as Zebronics, boAt, GOVO and Blaupunkt provide feature-rich options that deliver clear dialogue, deeper bass and a more immersive listening experience. If you want a budget-friendly audio upgrade for your home or office, soundbars under ₹7,000 are well worth exploring.
BEST OVERALL
1. ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 4100 Soundbar, 200 Watts, Virtual 5.1, Quad Driver Soundbar, 6.5" Subwoofer, Wall Mountable, Bluetooth v5.0 | HDMI (ARC) | Optical in | USB | AUX
The ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 4100 is a feature-rich 2.1-channel soundbar designed to enhance your home entertainment experience. With 200W output, virtual 5.1 surround sound and a powerful 6.5-inch subwoofer, it delivers immersive audio for movies, music and gaming. Multiple connectivity options, including HDMI ARC, Optical, Bluetooth, USB and AUX, ensure seamless compatibility with TVs and other devices, while the wall-mountable design adds installation flexibility.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Powerful surround sound
Multiple connectivity options
Reason to avoid
Wired subwoofer setup
Large subwoofer footprint
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the powerful bass, immersive sound and easy connectivity for everyday entertainment.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for powerful surround sound, versatile connectivity and excellent value under ₹7,000.
2. GOVO GoSurround 955 Pro |320W Sound bar, True 5.1 Channel Home Theatre, Mega subwoofer, HDMI, Opt, AUX, USB & Bluetooth, 3 Equalizer Modes, Stylish Remote & LED Display (Black)
Our Principles
Full Transparency
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
Brand Confidence
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The GOVO GoSurround 955 Pro is a high-performance soundbar built to deliver an immersive home entertainment experience. Featuring a 320W output, true 5.1-channel audio and a mega subwoofer, it produces rich, room-filling sound for films, music and gaming. With HDMI, Optical, AUX, USB and Bluetooth connectivity, plus three equaliser modes and an LED display, it offers convenient operation and versatile compatibility with a range of devices.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Powerful 320W output
True 5.1 surround
Reason to avoid
Bulky subwoofer design
Limited smart features
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise its powerful bass, immersive sound and excellent value for everyday entertainment.
Why choose this product?
Ideal for immersive home theatre audio with powerful output and versatile connectivity under budget.
3. Boat Aavante 2.1 2000, 200W, EQ Modes, Multi Compatibility, Premium Design, Remote Control, v5.4 Bluetooth Sound bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker(Premium Black)
The boAt Aavante 2.1 2000 is a stylish soundbar designed to enhance movies, music and gaming with powerful audio. Featuring 200W output, a dedicated subwoofer and multiple EQ modes, it delivers balanced sound with punchy bass. Bluetooth v5.4 and multi-device compatibility make wireless streaming effortless, while the included remote control adds convenience. Its premium design complements modern home entertainment setups without occupying much space.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Powerful 200W audio
Multiple EQ modes
Reason to avoid
No Dolby Audio
Basic display panel
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the strong bass, stylish design and simple connectivity for daily entertainment.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for powerful sound, modern connectivity and excellent value for home entertainment.
4. amazon basics 90W Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer | 2.1 Channel Home Theatre|Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI ARC, USB, AUX | Deep Bass Subwoofer | Remote Control | Soundbar for Smart TVs, Gaming & Music (Black)
The Amazon Basics 90W Soundbar is a practical audio upgrade for TVs, gaming and music. Featuring a 2.1-channel setup with a wired subwoofer, it delivers clear dialogue and enhanced bass for everyday entertainment. Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI ARC, USB and AUX connectivity ensure easy compatibility with multiple devices. The included remote control offers convenient operation, while the compact design fits neatly into most home entertainment spaces.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
HDMI ARC support
Deep bass output
Reason to avoid
Wired subwoofer only
Moderate power output
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the clear sound, simple setup and excellent value for everyday use.
Why choose this product?
A reliable budget soundbar offering balanced audio and versatile connectivity for home entertainment.
5. Blaupunkt Newly Launched SBW Newyork 20 2.1 CH Soundbar with Wired Subwoofeer I 120W RMS I HDMI-ARC I Bluetooth I AUX I USB I Remote Control with Equalizer
The Blaupunkt SBW Newyork 20 is a 2.1-channel soundbar designed to deliver clear, balanced audio for films, music and gaming. With 120W RMS output and a wired subwoofer, it offers enhanced bass and crisp dialogue for an engaging listening experience. HDMI ARC, Bluetooth, AUX and USB connectivity provide flexible pairing options, while the included remote control with equaliser settings lets you customise audio to suit your preferences.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Clear balanced sound
HDMI ARC support
Reason to avoid
Wired subwoofer setup
No surround sound
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise its clear audio, strong bass and easy connectivity for everyday entertainment.
Why choose this product?
A dependable soundbar with balanced audio, versatile connectivity and good value for money.
6. Boat Aavante 2.2 1400, 140W Signature Sound Built-in Subwoofer, 2.2CH, Multiple Ports, EQ Modes, Remote Control, Bluetooth Sound bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black)
The boAt Aavante 2.2 1400 is a sleek soundbar designed to elevate everyday entertainment with rich and balanced audio. Featuring 140W output, a 2.2-channel configuration and built-in subwoofers, it delivers impressive sound without requiring an external unit. Multiple connectivity ports, Bluetooth support, EQ modes and a remote control ensure convenient operation, making it suitable for enjoying films, music and gaming in compact to medium-sized rooms.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Built-in subwoofers
Multiple EQ modes
Reason to avoid
No external subwoofer
Limited surround effect
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its clear sound, compact design and hassle-free installation for daily entertainment.
Why choose this product?
A stylish soundbar delivering balanced audio and convenient connectivity without needing an external subwoofer.
BEST VALUE FOR MONEY
7. ZEBRONICS 90 Watts, Compact Soundbar, Home Theatre, Dual Driver Soundbar, 11.43cm Subwoofer, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth v5.1, Wall Mountable, Glossy Finish (Juke BAR 200A)
The ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 200A is a compact 2.1-channel soundbar that enhances your TV, music and gaming experience with clear, balanced audio. Delivering 90W output, it features dual drivers and an 11.43cm subwoofer for improved bass and dialogue clarity. Bluetooth v5.1, HDMI ARC and multiple connectivity options ensure seamless compatibility with various devices, while its wall-mountable design helps save space in modern entertainment setups.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Compact space-saving design
HDMI ARC connectivity
Reason to avoid
Moderate power output
Basic surround experience
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers like its compact design, clear sound and easy setup for everyday entertainment.
Why choose this product?
A compact, budget-friendly soundbar offering balanced audio and essential connectivity for everyday use.
8. CrossBeats Blaze B24 Bluetooth Soundbar
The CrossBeats Blaze B24 is a compact Bluetooth soundbar designed for everyday entertainment and casual gaming. With 24W output, RGB lighting and a built-in rechargeable battery, it offers a portable audio solution for TVs, laptops, PCs and mobile devices. Bluetooth, AUX, USB, FM and TWS support provide versatile connectivity, while the lightweight design makes it easy to move between rooms or carry wherever you need music.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Portable battery design
RGB lighting effects
Reason to avoid
Low power output
No HDMI ARC
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its portability, attractive lighting and convenient connectivity for everyday listening.
Why choose this product?
A portable soundbar offering versatile connectivity and wireless convenience for casual entertainment and gaming.
Which brand is best for soundbars?
Sony, Samsung, JBL, LG and Bose are among the best soundbar brands, offering excellent sound quality, reliable performance and advanced features.
What are the top 5 soundbars?
Top soundbars include Sony HT-S40R, Samsung HW-Q600C, JBL Bar 500, LG S70TR and Bose Smart Soundbar for immersive audio.
What is the best cheapest soundbar?
The best affordable soundbar depends on your budget, but Zebronics, boAt and Blaupunkt offer excellent performance and value at lower prices.
Factors to keep in mind while choosing soundbars under ₹7000
Audio output: Choose a soundbar with at least 90W–200W output for clear, room-filling sound.
Speaker configuration: Opt for 2.1-channel or higher for better bass and dialogue clarity.
Connectivity: Ensure it includes HDMI ARC, Bluetooth, USB and AUX for versatile compatibility.
Subwoofer: A dedicated subwoofer generally delivers deeper, more impactful bass than built-in alternatives.
Sound modes: Look for EQ presets or dedicated modes for movies, music and gaming.
Design: Pick a compact or wall-mountable model that suits your room.
User reviews: Check ratings and customer feedback to assess real-world performance and reliability.
3 best features of soundbars under ₹7,000
|Soundbars under ₹7,000
|Mounting Type
|Maximum Range
|Controller Type
|Zebronics Juke BAR 4100
|Wall mountable
|Up to 10 m
|Remote control
|GOVO GoSurround 955 Pro
|Wall mountable
|Up to 10 m
|Remote control
|boAt Aavante 2.1 2000
|Tabletop/Wall mount
|Up to 10 m
|Remote control
|Amazon Basics 90W Soundbar
|Wall mountable
|Up to 10 m
|Remote control
|Blaupunkt SBW Newyork 20
|Wall mountable
|Up to 10 m
|Remote control
|boAt Aavante 2.2 1400
|Tabletop/Wall mount
|Up to 10 m
|Remote control
|Zebronics Juke BAR 200A
|Wall mountable
|Up to 10 m
|Remote control
|CrossBeats Blaze B24
|Tabletop/Portable
|Up to 10 m
|Button & remote control
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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNivedita Mishra
With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions.Read More