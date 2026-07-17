Orthopaedician Dr Geetish Kori busts the 'gym fix' myth: Why one workout can't undo a day of sitting
Think your workout cancels out a sedentary day? Here’s what an Orthopaedician wants you to know about gym fix.
“An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” It’s an old saying, but when it comes to our increasingly sedentary lifestyles, it couldn’t be more relevant. One of the biggest myths that comes from people is, “I sit all day, but I go to the gym every evening, so I’m covered.’ However, it isn’t that simple. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Geetish Kori, MBBS, MS (Ortho), Apollo Spectra Hospital, Bengaluru, shared why hitting the gym isn't enough if you sit all day.
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Is a gym enough to fix a sedentary lifestyle?
Dr Geetish said, “Think of it like eating unhealthy food all day and then having one bowl of salad at night. The salad is undoubtedly good for you, but it doesn’t erase the effects of everything that came before.” Likewise, an hour at the gym is excellent for your health, but it cannot completely undo fifteen hours spent sitting.
According to Dr Geetish, the human body doesn’t work on damage now, but repairs later systems. During prolonged sitting, blood circulation slows, muscles become inactive, calorie-burning enzymes go into low gear, and the spine, joints, and neck silently bear the brunt.
As the saying goes, “Use it or lose it.” Many people assume that because they exercise regularly, they’re protected from the harmful effects of prolonged sitting. Unfortunately, that’s not how the body works. “You cannot burn away inactivity any more than you can brush your teeth once a week and expect healthy gums. Daily habits matter far more than occasional bursts of effort,” added Dr Geetish.
What’s the solution?
Dr Geetish highlighted that you don’t need to spend your entire day in the gym. What your body truly needs is regular movement throughout the day. Movement is medicine—but like any medicine, it works best when taken in the right dose, at the right intervals. You wouldn’t swallow an entire week’s prescription in one day and expect it to work. Likewise, one intense workout cannot compensate for fifteen hours spent glued to a chair.
The solution is surprisingly simple:
● Stand up every 30–45 minutes.
● Walk while taking phone calls.
● Choose the stairs whenever possible.
● Stretch between meetings.
● Park a little farther away.
● Even a two-minute walk every half hour can wake up your muscles and improve circulation.
Does this mean the gym isn’t important?
Strength training, cardiovascular exercise, and sports remain essential for long-term health. “But think of exercise as the icing on the cake—not the cake itself,” said Dr Geetish. The real foundation of good health is staying active from morning to night. “Don’t just schedule an hour for fitness—build movement into your lifestyle. Because in the end, health isn’t created by one heroic workout; it’s built one step, one stretch and one walk at a time,” concluded Dr Geetish.
About the doctor
Dr Geetish Kori is a top Orthopaedician at Sai Thunga healthcare in Bengaluru. He specialises in diagnosing and treating a wide range of Orthopaedics conditions, including Achilles Tendon Rupture, Achilles Tendonitis, Alternating Hemiplegia, Ankle Fracture, Ankle Sprain, and more.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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