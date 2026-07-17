Five more held in Gujarat Jaish-e-Mohammed terror module case, arrests rise to 13

Five more people allegedly linked to a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror module were arrested by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), officials said on Friday. The total number of accused arrested in the case now stands at 13. A case was registered at the Jahangirpuri police station, and a team was formed to identify and nab the attackers. (Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times file photo)

The arrests were made following disclosures during the police remand of the eight accused arrested earlier in the case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The eight, arrested on July 3 during coordinated raids across Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, were sent to 14-day police remand.

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Accused in Patan, learning to make IEDs According to the ATS, the investigation found that some of the accused had been residing at Jamia Abul Hasan Madrasa in Khadiyasan, Patan, where they had allegedly been learning methods of making improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and bomb detonation mechanisms since 2023.

Between 2023 and February 2026, the accused, on eight separate occasions at different places and times, attempted different methods of carrying out explosions using various explosive timer mechanisms, according to officials.

They allegedly procured raw materials required for manufacturing gunpowder through online platforms and local markets, while materials used for preparing an IED were recovered from Mohammad Amin Shera for examination.

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The five newly arrested accused have been identified as Bilal Abidbhai Shera, Mohammad Ayyub Kadiwala, Mohammad Ayyubbhai Sunsara alias Mohammad Khali, Shafi Raees Mukhi alias Shafi Chhapi and Mohammad Hasan Hanifbhai Kardiya alias Hasan Haiderpuri.

The ATS said separate teams, in coordination with police in Gujarat and Rajasthan, questioned several suspects and witnesses before arresting the five on July 15. A court subsequently granted the agency eight days of police remand for further investigation.

The ATS alleged that Bilal Shera had earlier supplied a pen drive containing speeches, videos and books of JeM founder Masood Azhar to previously arrested accused Mohammad Amin Shera, after which the material was printed from different locations.

The case was registered by the ATS on July 2 after it received intelligence that members of the banned outfit were attempting to establish a network in Gujarat, motivate people to join the organisation and carry out terrorist activities.

During the investigation, the ATS recovered a JeM flag, printed books written by Masood Azhar, a printed letter addressed to him and ₹1.3 lakh in cash, which investigators suspect was meant for terrorist activities.