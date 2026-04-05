Gujarat ATS arrests Punjab fugitive linked to Pak gangster Shehzad Bhatti

A man, wanted by the Punjab Police in a grenade smuggling case, has been arrested in north Gujarat’s Banaskantha district and handed over to Amritsar’s state special operations cell, police said on Sunday. The Punjab Police had shared intelligence with the Gujarat Police about Bikramjit Singh. (Unsplash)

The arrest was carried out by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Banaskantha Special Operations Group (SOG) following a request sent by Punjab Police, officials said.

“The accused, Bikramjit Singh alias Vicky, son of Kashmir Singh, a resident of Nangal Panual, Amritsar, Punjab, was wanted by Punjab Police in a grenade smuggling case. He was working as a labourer at a dhaba (roadside eatery) in Deesa when he was detained,” according to a Gujarat ATS official.

The Punjab Police had shared intelligence with the Gujarat Police about Bikramjit Singh. Acting on the input, a team from Gujarat ATS and Banaskantha SOG tracked him and brought him to Ahmedabad for interrogation, the official added.

“During interrogation, it emerged that he had been working with Shehzad Bhatti and Abid Jutt to supply grenades and carry out attacks on security installations. While staying outside Punjab, he recruited people from the state into the organised crime network and was part of conspiracies to attack police stations and security units,” according to the official.

Shehzad Bhatti is a Pakistani gangster working for the ISI and is believed to be behind grenade attacks on security units, police stations and prominent persons in Punjab, he added.

The case has been registered by SSOC Amritsar under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, and the Arms Act, 1959.