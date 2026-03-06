ATS arrests engineering student for suspected JeM links

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a 22-year-old engineering student from Govandi for allegedly being in contact with a Pakistan-based sympathiser of the banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and circulating videos of its founder Masood Azhar. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to ATS officials, the accused Ayan Shaikh, who studies at a college in Navi Mumbai, was apprehended following searches conducted at three locations in Govandi, Shivaji Nagar and Kurla based on specific intelligence inputs. Electronic devices belonging to the students were seized and sent for analysis.

“During the examination of the devices, we found that Shaikh had been in contact with sympathisers of Jaish-e-Mohammed. Videos of the outfit’s founder, Masood Azhar, were also recovered from his phone,” said an ATS officer.

Investigators said Shaikh had allegedly forwarded the videos to several individuals, including two friends whose devices have also been seized for examination. “We are analysing the devices to determine the extent of their involvement and whether they were influenced or radicalised,” the officer added.

The ATS suspects that Shaikh may have attempted to influence others to join the extremist ideology.

“He was connected with individuals through encrypted messaging platforms such as Telegram and was part of multiple groups. We are questioning him to ascertain who he was communicating with abroad,” an officer said.

Authorities are also scrutinising Shaikh’s financial transactions to determine whether he received any funds linked to the activities under investigation.

A case has been registered against him under Sections 38 (membership of a terrorist organisation) and 39 (support to a terrorist organisation) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. Shaikh was produced before a special court under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967, which remanded him in ATS custody till March 9.