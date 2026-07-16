Preparing law to ban ‘Chinese manjha’, compensate victims: UP govt tells high court

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh government has informed the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court that it is preparing a stringent law to ban the manufacture, sale and use of lethal ‘Chinese manjha’. It informed the court that Chinese Manjha is now available online and there is a newspaper report to this effect. (File Photo)

The state said compensation for victims is also being considered under the proposed legislation, likely to be named the UP Lethal Manjha (Prohibition of Manufacture, Sale and Use) Act.

It informed the court that Chinese Manjha is now available online and there is a newspaper report to this effect. “Let learned counsel for the opposite parties look into this aspect of the matter also,” the court directed.

A division bench of Justice Rajan Roy and Justice Manjive Shukla was also informed that amendments to the Police Act are being contemplated and that a recent enforcement drive had been conducted against the illegal trade.

The submissions were made on July 13 during the hearing of a 2018 PIL filed by a lawyer, ML Yadav, who appeared in person, along with a connected PIL seeking a ban on the import, sale and use of Chinese manjha across UP. The court order was uploaded on July 15.

As per an earlier order of the court, Rajeev Krishna, DGP; Sanjay Prasad, ACS (home); Kamini Ratan, principal secretary (state tax); Ms V Hekali Zhimonia, principal secretary (environment) and Arun Kumar, ACS (infrastructure & industrial development), joined the proceedings through video conferencing on July 13.

“The officers who joined today through video conferencing need not appear again unless specifically called,” the court said.

The bench had said that the deliberations on the proposed enactment shall be expedited and something tangible in the form of an enactment should come out as soon as possible, before the next date of hearing.

On the previous hearing, an intervenor advocate SMH Rizvi had appeared on behalf of manufacturers and traders dealing in kites and traditional kite-flying material. He argued that under the guise of action against Chinese manjha, authorities were also confiscating traditional and non-harmful kite-flying material and harassing businessmen.

The bench had asked the state authorities to ensure that no harassment is caused to businessmen who are not indulging in illegal and prohibited activities. The court directed to list this matter on July 27 for the next hearing.