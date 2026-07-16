Navi Mumbai: A 45-year-old truck driver was allegedly beaten to death by a colleague at a transport company’s parking lot in Panvel on Monday, with police suspecting the attack was triggered by an earlier altercation and an old caste-related rivalry. Truck driver beaten to death over old feud in Panvel

The police have registered a murder case against the accused, Rameshkumar Yadav, 40, who remains absconding. Multiple police teams have been formed to trace him.

The deceased, Chandan Pandey, 45, also worked as a driver with Nisha Transport. Both men hailed from Uttar Pradesh and were staying at the company’s premises in Nitlas village, Panvel.

According to the FIR, lodged on a complaint by the company’s watchman, Mohammad Alam Hajiful Khan, the assault took place around 5.30am on Monday in the company’s parking lot.

During the investigation, police found that Yadav allegedly held a grudge against Pandey over an old caste-related dispute involving another person from their native village. Investigators also said Yadav was upset after Pandey allegedly assaulted him with a wooden stick on the night of July 13 in the presence of others.

Police suspect Yadav, nursing this grudge, attacked Pandey, inflicting fatal head injuries before fleeing. The incident came to light after the police control room received a call around 7am. Officers rushed to the spot and shifted Pandey to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Based on the watchman’s complaint, the police registered an FIR against Yadav under Sections 103(1)(murder) and 352(intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.