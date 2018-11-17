Bigg Boss 12, Weekend Ka Vaar, day 62 LIVE Updates: Salman Khan begins the show with a recap of the week’s happenings

After an explosive episode on Friday, Saturday’s Weekend Ka Vaar begins with Salman Khan giving us a recap of all that happened in the week. On Friday, Shivashish Mishra did the unthinkable—he disobeyed the directive of the new captain Romil Chaudhary and, in doing so, disrespected the show itself. Romil was asked to pick three participants to be sent to the kalkothri (jail). After sending Megha Dhade, Romil picked Shivashish to be sent to the kalkothri. Clearly upset with the decision, not only did he not enter the jail, he flung the jail ticket in the air, clearly refusing to accept the decision of the captain. Despite two hours of persuasion, Romil could not prevail upon him. This incurred the wrath of Bigg Boss, who not only cancelled the task altogether, but nominated all the contestants except Romil for next week’s evictions.

