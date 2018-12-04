Sreesanth rushed to hospital after he bangs head and complains of severe pain, returns to Bigg Boss house

Many cynics will tell you that much of what happens in the Bigg Boss house is scripted. Whether or not that is right is anybody’s guess but, at times, matters turn ugly as was the case with Sreesanth who had to be rushed to the hospital.

There are a handful of characters in the Bigg Boss 12 house who are potential troublemakers. If Surbhi Rana is known for her tempestuous behaviour, Sreesanth is infamous for his aggressive ways. Imagine if the two were to clash? Well, that is exactly what happened recently in the house. They got into an argument and Surbhi accused him of being disrespectful towards women. Salman Khan also, reportedly, pulled him up. Troubled at the thought, Sreesanth locked himself in the washroom and refused to step out. Other contestants including Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra and Romil Chaudhary, did their best to make him come out, but to no avail. In a fit of rage, he banged his head against the wall and hurt himself badly. Sreesanth did eventually come out of the bathroom but complained of severe head pain and had to be rushed to a hospital in Lonavala. He has since been discharged and is back in the house.

According to reports, the news was confirmed by his wife Bhuvaneshwari who took to social media to inform his fans. She said that Sreesanth had been rushed to a hospital following complains of severe pain in the head. Doctors wanted to ascertain that if there was any major injury. He is well and has returned to the house, she said. She wrote, “Hi Guys, When I read about Sree being taken 2 hospital I got very worried. Spoke to the team. He had sever pain so was taken to hospital for checkup and X-ray. He’s back in BB house now. Nothing to worry. Thank you so much for ur love and concerns.”

Despite five nominations this week including Dipika, Jasleen Matharu, Romil Chaudhary, Megha Dhade and Deepak, Bigg Boss 12 did not see any evictions. The celebrity guests this week were Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput, who came to promote their film, Kedarnath.

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 09:28 IST