Bigg Boss 12 day 71: Sreesanth shares his match-fixing story, Surbhi Rana nominates 5 contestants

This week, the spotlight is on Surbhi Rana and Sreesanth inside the Bigg Boss 12 house. Surbhi, who is the new captain of the house, has not been in the good books of several contestants for various reasons. After being accused of favouring the happy club members in the kalkothri task, Surbhi again targeted the wolf pack members like Dipika Kakar and Jasleen Matharu in the nominations task. Meanwhile, Sreesanth spoke about the match-fixing incident to his friends.

Match fixing ke aarop lagne ke baad kya hua tha @sreesanth36 ke saath bata rahe hain woh #BB12 mein! #BiggBoss12 @PanasonicIndia pic.twitter.com/Z45HVo13pI — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 26, 2018

.@sreesanth36 ki aankhon mein aaye aansu match fixing ke aarop lagne ke baad ki baaton ko yaad karke. #BB12 #BiggBoss12 @cpplusglobal pic.twitter.com/UTbq9QZVIe — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 26, 2018

Sreesanth turned emotional once again as he shared the 2013 match fixing scandal with his friends in the house -- Dipika, Megha Dhade and Jasleen. He was inconsolable and claimed innocence as he opened up about how he was accused of taking Rs 10 lakh for match-fixing. He continued to stress on the fact that he wasn’t involved.

The former cricketer received a life ban after he was accused of match fixing during the Indian Premier League (IPL). He went on to share how he cannot watch a cricket match even if his own kids play in future and how his mother became depressed after the incident. He further revealed that despite being innocent, his friends console him by calling it a mistake as if he has actually done it.

Later, Bigg Boss announced the nominations task titled LOC. The contestants were divided into two teams, one included Dipika, Jasleen, Deepak Thakur and Romil Chaudhary and the other comprising Karanvir Bohra, Sreesanth, Somi Khan and Rohit Suchanti. The garden area was separated into two parts and the two teams had to remain within their ‘line of control’. Detonators and bunks bearing each contestant’s name were placed around the area. After every explosion, Surbhi had to nominate one contestant by blowing up the bunk of a contestant with a detonator. She also had to give a reason for nominating that contestant. As per the rules of the game, if she nominates three contestants of the same team, the entire team would end up getting nominated.

Line of control ke dono taraf hai dushman camps jiska trigger hai ghar ki captain #SurbhiRana ke paas! Kaun hoga kaamyaab khudko bachaane mein? Dekhiye #BiggBoss12 aaj raat 9 baje for the dhoom dhadaka. #BB12 pic.twitter.com/HoVex8EKWu — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 26, 2018

#RomilChoudhary aur #SurbhiRana ne lagaaye ek-doosre par fake aur diplomatic hone ke aarop! Kis par vishwaas karenge ab gharwale? Watch #BB12 tonight at 9 PM! #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/wPIcTCFa4z — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 26, 2018

At the end of the task, Romil, Deepak, Jasleen and Dipika were nominated for the evictions. Since Megha Dhade was already nominated by Bigg Boss earlier for misbehaving with Deepak, a total of five contestants are nominated for eviction.

