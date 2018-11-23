Bigg Boss 12 day 67: Sreesanth shares his side of story on 2008 Slapgate, calls Harbhajan Singh his brother

It was a very eventful day in the Bigg Boss house as Sreesanth finally opened up on the infamous Slapgate controversy involving Harbhajan Singh and him that made headlines in 2008. Bigg Boss had introduced the captaincy task ‘Breaking News’ for the two contenders — Surbhi Rana and Deepak Thakur. The two players had to report the best breaking news in the house to bag a point. While the two came up with several news, it was Sreesanth who bagged the spotlight and let Surbhi win an extra point in the last round with his major revelation. During the task, Rohit Suchanti had also shared a secret about his personal life that he once dated the daughter of a famous Bollywood producer.

In an interview with Surbhi Rana, Sreesanth confessed that both Harbhajan and he had committed mistakes. He began with how he was chosen for Preity Zinta’s team Kings XI Punjab and Harbhajan was chosen for Mumbai Indians in the IPL. He went on to talk about how Harbhajan had candidly told him not to get aggressive on the field while going for the match. However, when Mumbai Indians lost the match and Sreesanth went to wish him ‘hard luck’, Harbhajan hit him with the back of his hand that cannot be called a slap. He said, “I had crossed the line. Bhajji didn’t like it as he got defeated at his home ground. It was a volcanic eruption. I was angry in the beginning but then I cried because I felt helpless.”

Feeling relieved on sharing his side of the story, the former cricketer said that there was nothing between them and Harbhajan is still like his elder brother whom he respects a lot. He said that the topic is closed as it was not a slapgate at all. He ended it saying that he loves the player and his family and gets the same love in return.

While Surbhi got the advantage in the last round, Deepak had also tried to collect news from the house inmates but received only one response, “No comments.” The first round had ended with no points as all the news turned out to be fake and specially created for the purpose. Surbhi revealed that Karanvir stole things from the house and stored them in his almirah. Rohit and Romil Chaudhary had a fun day creating news by climbing the house wall and stealing from the fridge. However, none of them qualified to be the best in the breaking news category.

In the second round, Surbhi won a point for confirming that Happy Club is no more. She interviewed several contestants about the same, who confessed that the group has broken up. In the third round, Deepak spoke about the rumours of a ghost living in the Bigg Boss house whereas Surbhi telecasted the big fight between Jasleen Matharu and Somi Khan. Both won one point each.

#BB12 mein ho rahi hai kuch ajeeb ghatnaayein! Kaun hai woh jiski aahat se dare hue hain #BiggBoss12 ke sabhi contestants? pic.twitter.com/FWLWLMnwJH — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 22, 2018

The day also witnessed a huge showdown between Deepak and Megha Dhade as he came to interview her during the reporting task. She took offence of his comments on her behaviour and went on to spit (in his direction) and even threw her sleeper at him. This had helped him win a point in the third round for continuing to report the incident despite the chaos.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 23, 2018 09:39 IST