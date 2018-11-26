Today in New Delhi, India
Taarak Mehta’s Babita aka Munmun Dutta says Bigg Boss is biased, calls out Deepak Thakur, Rohit Suchanti

Munmun Dutta criticised the happy club members Deepak Thakur and Rohit Suchanti for misbehaving with other contestants. She praised TV actor Dipika Kakar and shared an advice for Karanvir Bohra.

Updated: Nov 26, 2018 19:25 IST
Munmun Dutta criticised Bigg Boss contestants Deepak Thakur and Rohit Suchanti for their bad behaviour on the show. (Instagram)

Actor Munmun Dutta, better known as Babita of comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, shared a series of tweets on the behaviour of the contestants in the Bigg Boss house. The actor has spoken about several Bigg Boss contestants while taking sides with her fraternity members and bashing the members of the happy club. Giving her views on the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode and praising Salman Khan, she tweeted, “Satisfying to see Salman showing true faces of everyone on #WeekendKaVaar except Rohit got spared with very little . Looks like all the overconfident ones have calmed down a bit. Good to see Somi being finally called out for poking her nose in everyone’s matter (sic).”

While she said that Dipika is playing with class and elegance, she praised Jasleen and said “keep it up.”

She also shared a message for Karanvir that read, “Wish i cud say this too but #KV pls come out of the shadows of those foul mouthed people n play your own game. These people you share bond with nowadays are going to backstab you one day. Your reasons for sending Dipika to jail were baseless. You’re better than this.”

Munmun also responded on Srishty Rode’s eviction during Weekend Ka Vaar.

Calling Deepak Thakur and Rohit Suchanti ‘worst cheapsters’, Munmun accused them of instigating people in the house. She also called out Bigg Boss for not condemning Deepak’s behaviour like Megha Dhade. She was nominated for the evictions while Bigg Boss let Deepak get off with a scolding. The two had an ugly fight during the last captaincy task during which Deepak had used inappropriate language while she had thrown her shoe at him.

She also criticised Surbhi Rana for not taking action against Deepak. She tweeted, “When both the parties were wrong, then Big boss should have condemned Deepak’s behaviour openly just like Megha’s. And Surbhi Rana’s pathetic decision to put Jasleen in jail proves how fake and biased she is. These cheapos gets spared from jail every time.”

Calling the show biased, she tweeted, “Karma definitely comes back to bite your a**. Rohit getting jailed finally is the proof of that. Big blow for Surbhi Rana too who tries to be sachai ki murti. Inspite of all nonsense some of these contestants are getting shielded. Such a biased season this time.”

She also gave a reply to the supporters of the happy club saying, “These happy club’s fanclubs here needs to take a chillpill too. You’re blaming celebs of PR? So what are you guys doing? Ain’t u running ur PR machinery and fanclubs to promote ur contestants ? So stop playing this victim card just like your contestants do it in the house.”

