Bigg Boss 12, day 73: Sreesanth threatens to hit Rohit Suchanti, challenges him to win the show

The luxury budget task ‘Panchayat’ continued in the Bigg Boss house on Wednesday, but as usual, led to ugly spats between the contestants. As per the rules of the task, leaders of both the teams, Deepak and Dipika, had to present their cases in front of the panchayat. They could make allegations against the rival team members and the accused could defend himself with the help of witnesses.

As soon as the task began, Dipika Kakar wanted to accuse Deepak Thakur of being ill-mannered. But Deepak instead accused Megha Dhade of being more ill-mannered than him. After a few differences between the two ‘sarpanchs’ - Jasleen Matharu and Somi Khan - they finally decided to take up Megha’s case. Megha defended herself and said that if she will be mistreated by the contestants, she will also revert in a similar manner. Dipika also spoke up in her support and claimed that Deepak compelled Megha to turn aggressive towards him. However, Deepak won the argument and scored a point.

In the second round, Dipika accused Deepak of playing an ugly game in the house. He in turn called out Sreesanth for disrespecting the show. Dipika and Romil finally convinced the ‘sarpanchs’ to turn against Deepak by mentioning that even Salman Khan had scolded him for his demeaning behaviour and for provoking the housemates. Dipika won the round and got a point.

It was now Deepak’s turn to call Sreesanth to the witness box. He accused the former cricketer of disrespecting the show and abusing the housemates. While everyone, including the ‘sarpanchs’, agreed with the allegations, Dipika spoke in his defence and recalled how the guests had called Sreesanth entertaining and appreciated him for showing improvement. Rohit Suchanti, however, raised the point that Sreesanth had even used swear words against Dipika, whom he considers as a sister. Sreesanth denied all the allegations but Deepak won the round and got a point.

.@imrohitsuchanti ki lagaayi chingaari se kya badh jaayega @sreesanth36 ka gussa? Dekhna na bhulein BB Panchayat mein ho rahi kashmakash aaj raat 9 baje! #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/aK53JVBAjN — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 28, 2018

Then, Sreesanth lost his cool and went to hit Rohit. He created a ruckus in the house and also called him a ‘lukkha’ and challenged him to win the show. The fight turned ugly as Dipika tried to cool him down while Surbhi Rana and Karanvir Bohra laughed behind his back. As the game resumed, Dipika wanted to bring Karanvir in the witness box but Somi wanted to hear Deepak’s case. Jasleen and Somi failed to come to any conclusion and Bigg Boss announced the completion of the task. Since both teams had equal points, the task ended in a draw.

Now how will Bigg Boss decide the contenders for the next captaincy task?

First Published: Nov 29, 2018 12:46 IST