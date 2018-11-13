Bigg Boss 12 day 57: Deepak Thakur nominates himself to save Somi, Sreesanth and Rohit punished

It was a scary day for the contestants as the Bigg Boss punished those not following the rules of the house. From cancelling the week’s luxury budget to making Sreesanth and Rohit Suchanti wash dirty utensils, Bigg Boss made sure the contestants learnt their lesson the hard way.

Bigg Boss 12 episode began on a light note as Rohit Suchanti, who had been lodged in the kalkothri along with Sreesanth and Deepak Thakur, came out of the jail for a moment. Taking strict action against the TV actor, Bigg Boss extended his jail term and cancelled the luxury budget of the entire house.

Though he was freed the next day, he refused to learn from his mistakes and was found sleeping during the day. Enraged by his disobedience, Bigg Boss asked captain Karanvir Bohra to name two contestants who should be punished for breaking the rules of the house. He named Sreesanth and Rohit on the basis of majority. It was a shocking sight for the contestants as several dirty utensils were sent inside the Bigg Boss house, to be washed by the two. Things took an ugly turn as Megha Dhade jumped in to help her friend. While Bigg Boss barred her from washing any utensils, Deepak interfered and called her an opportunist leading to a huge fight.

Since no contestant was evicted from the house last weekend, Bigg Boss introduced the nomination task for this week. Two contestants were called at a time to occupy the bike and the sidecar. Both of them had to mutually decide on who should wear the helmet to be safe from the evictions. The other one would then be nominated for elimination during the next Weekend Ka Vaar.

Deepak and Somi Khan were the first ones to go for the task. As expected, he handed her the helmet to save her from evictions. Sreesanth and Surbhi Rana went next and the latter managed to convince the ex-cricketer to give up the helmet and declare her safe. Dipika and Megha set up an example of sisterhood as the latter convinced the Sasural Simar Ka actor to nominate herself for evictions.

The last two jodis of Shivashish Mishra-Rohit and Srishty Rode-Jasleen Matharu failed to arrive on any conclusion and chose to nominate themselves rather than saving one from the evictions. At the end of the task, the contestants nominated for the upcoming evictions were Deepak, Dipika, Sreesanth, Jasleen, Srishty, Rohit and Shivashish.

.@imrohitsuchanti ka kehna hai ki unhe prove karne ka ek aur mauka milna chahiye aur isliye woh nahi hona chahte hain nominate. #BB12 #BiggBoss12 @PanasonicIndia pic.twitter.com/hvj8CCxXf7 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 12, 2018

First Published: Nov 13, 2018 12:45 IST