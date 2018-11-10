Bigg Boss 12, Weekend Ka Vaar, day 55 LIVE Updates: Salman Khan pulls up Surbhi Rana, Deepak Thakur

As recent episodes of Bigg Boss 12 have shown, a peaceful day in the lives of the contestants is a thing of the past. On Friday, we witnessed high drama, first when the captaincy task was playing out and later between the members of Happy Club.

Bigg Boss designated Dipika Kakar Ibrahim as the supervisor for captaincy task in which Karanvir Bohra, Romil Chaudhary, Megha Dhade and Somi Khan were to participate. Karanvir did eventually win the task but the path to it was an unpleasant one with Somi picking up an argument with Dipika. Later Sreesanth accused Dipika of favouring Karanvir and Romil insisting that Karanvir cheated his way to captaincy.

Moving over to the happy set — everything seemed to flow smoothly with the Happy Club members — Surbhi Rana, Romil, Deepak Thakur and Somi. Surbhi got emotional as she sang a song to their friendship. Minutes later, she was fuming as she accused Romil of staring at her, a charge Romil flatly denied. And thus ensued an argument and counter argument, which at one point, drew all the housemates into it.

In today’s episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, we will see one member of the Happy Club getting eliminated. Who could it be?

Stay tuned for LIVE updates from the Bigg Boss house here:

9:15 pm IST Salman pulls up Deepak, Surbhi Salman gets upset with Deepak for commenting on the personal life of Jasleen Matharu. He says Deepak has no right to indulge in character assassination of Jasleen by commenting on her relationship with Anup Jalota. He also found fault with Surbhi for supporting Deepak.



