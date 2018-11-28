Bigg Boss 12 day 72 highlights: Dipika Kakar proves Surbhi Rana is a calculative player, Rohit Suchanti an ill-mannered contestant

The Bigg Boss season 12 saw the rise and fall of the relationship between two of the strongest contestants in the show — Surbhi Rana and Romil Chaudhary. During the early days of the show, who had emerged as a strong jodi and each considered the other as her/his sibling. However, with the breakup of the Happy Club, the rift has widened between the two to such an extent that the lawyer from Haryana decided to never look at Surbhi’s face ever again. A huge fight had broken out in the Bigg Boss house on Monday as Surbhi had accused Romil of staring at her. Heartbroken at being accused of improper behaviour towards a girl, one whom he considers his sister once, he was spotted crying in a corner as his other friend Somi Khan tried to console him. On her insistence, Surbhi apologised casually for her words but this did not help the two fix their broken bond.

Bigg Boss announced the luxury budget task ‘Panchayat’ of the week and converted the open area into a village. The contestants were divided into two teams. One team had Romil, Sreesanth, Megha Dhade with Dipika being the leader and the other team included Rohit Suchanti, Surbhi, Karanvir Bohra with Deepak Thakur as the leader. Leaders of both the teams, Deepak and Dipika had to present their cases in front of the panchayat and could make allegations against the rival team members and defend themselves with the help of witnesses. Jasleen Matharu and Somi were the sarpanch of the village who had to take a decision on which team won the case.

#SurbhiRana ne kiya @sreesanth36 par hamla aur bataya ki woh bhi karte hain @ms_dipika ke baare mein peeth peeche baat! Do you agree with her? #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/t51Pfbw1jj — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 27, 2018

In the first round, Dipika calls Surbhi to the witness box and accuses her of being a calculative player. Surbhi fails to defend herself and Dipika gets a point. In the next round, Deepak calls Romil to the witness box for calling Jasleen dumb and Somi a weak contestant. Deepak wins this round by proving his point. In the next round, Dipika accuses Rohit of being ill-mannered and passing comments on other contestants. She wins the round and gets another point.

.@ms_dipika ka kehna hai ki apna opinion rakhne mein aur kisi contestant ko weak darshaane mein antar hota hai! Ab kaise react karenge iss par #RomilChoudhary? #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/A30AicTb6Y — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 27, 2018

First Published: Nov 28, 2018 11:50 IST