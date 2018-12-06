Bigg Boss 12 elimination poll: Deepak Thakur, Jasleen Matharu or Dipika Kakar, vote for the contestant you want evicted

Bigg Boss season 12 has taken a very interesting turn, as friendships are being sacrificed for personal gains and betrayal and outbursts have become the order of the day. As per the latest updates, Surbhi Rana and Rohit Suchanti have made it to the captaincy race and the new captain of the house will bag the opportunity to enter the semi-final round directly.

Since Bigg Boss had called off evictions last week, five contestants are nominated for elimination during the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Dipika Kakar, Jasleen Matharu, Deepak Thakur and Romil Chaudhary were nominated last week during the nominations task. Meanwhile, Megha Dhade was nominated by Bigg Boss for throwing a shoe and spitting in Deepak’s direction.

Last week, Bigg Boss had announced the nominations task titled LOC. The contestants were divided into two teams which had to be stationed in two parts of the garden area within their ‘line of control’. Detonators and bunks bearing each contestant’s name were placed around the area. After every explosion, captain Surbhi had to nominate one contestant by blowing up a contestant’s bunk with a detonator. She also had to give a reason why she wanted to nominate that contestant. As per the rules of the game, if three contestants were nominated from the same team, the entire team would be nominated.

Dipika, Jasleen, Deepak, Romil were part of one team whereas Karanvir Bohra, Sreesanth, Somi Khan and Rohit Suchanti were part of another team. At the end of the task, Romil, Deepak, Jasleen and Dipika were nominated for eviction.

First Published: Dec 06, 2018 16:40 IST