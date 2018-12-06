Bigg Boss 12 day 80: Surbhi Rana, Rohit Suchanti betray Deepak Thakur, Somi Khan, qualify for captaincy

Friendships have taken a hit in the Bigg Boss house as the Happy Club members turned against each other during the BB School Bus task . The task continued in its second day and was dominated by fights, betrayal and tears. As per the rules of the game, every time the buzzer went off, the contestants had to collect a bag of the rival contestant they wanted to be ousted from the captaincy race and board the school bus. As soon as the bus comes to a halt, the contestant had to de-board the bus to eliminate the person named on their bag. The envelope in that bag would then be added to the prize money.

Semi-finale week mein jaane ke liye kya dost hi bann jaayenge ek doosre ke raaste ka kaata? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #BiggBoss12 aaj raat 9 baje. #BB12 @iamappyfizz @oppomobileindia @TheGarnierMan @letsdroom pic.twitter.com/67xEkpdUmf — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 5, 2018

Soon after the task began, Rohit Suchanti and Sreesanth yet again got into a verbal spat with the Rohit calling the cricketer ‘fatichar insaan’ (a poor person). He continued to instigate Sreesanth and the two came on the verge of a physical tussle. Dipika Kakar also jumped in and tried to stop the fight. But she was being targeted by Surbhi Rana, who accused her of taking Bigg Boss casually. Upset over her and Rohit’s remarks, Dipika broke down and wanted to quit the task by getting de-boarding the bus.

As the task proceeded, the Happy Club members removed the bags bearing the names of Megha Dhade, Dipika and Karanvir Bohra. The task took an interesting turn when Deepak Thakur, Somi Khan, Surbhi and Rohit were forced to betray their friends to win the task. Deepak conspired with Surbhi and Rohit to remove Somi, leaving her heartbroken. They started fighting among themselves with Deepak calling Surbhi and Rohit ‘dogla insaan’ (person with two personalities). As the buzzer went off, Rohit removed Deepak from the task, followed by Somi. At the end of the game, Surbhi and Rohit emerged as the last survivors and qualified for the captaincy task, the winner of which would be eligible to enter the semi-finals directly.

Later, Deepak felt very guilty of plotting against Somi and apologised to her. He cried his heart out in the washroom and wanted to hurt himself. Taking note of the situation, Somi forgave him half-heartedly. Meanwhile, Romil Chaudhary also made up with her and announced the formation of a new group – the Apple Pie club (Romil, Somi and Deepak).

#DeepakThakur hain bahut guilty #SomiKhan ko BB School Task mein dokha dene ke wajah se. Kya kar dengi woh unhe maaf? #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/Os62E22O8x — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 5, 2018

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 06, 2018 14:32 IST