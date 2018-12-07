Shah Rukh Khan on dropping off Forbes’ richest celebs list: That’s life of a star

Shah Rukh Khan’s next Zero is releasing on December 21 and the film’s cast has begun promoting it in a major way. Shah Rukh left for Dubai on Thursday for Zero and while there, spoke about exiting from the Forbes list of the top richest Indian celebrities in 2018.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Shah Rukh was nonchalant about his ‘fall from grace’. The paper, quoted him as saying, “In the last three-four days I have found out that I have fallen out of a magazine’s list of rich people. I’ve become dearer on Twitter and poorer according to the (Forbes) survey. I just hope with this film (Zero) I become nearer! So dearer, poorer and nearer in one day! That’s the life of a star!”

As per Forbes list, Shah Rukh fell to 13th spot in the list, down from No 2 spot he occupied in 2017. Also, his Twitter account was judged among the top 10 ‘Most talked about Indian Twitter Accounts’ on Wednesday, the paper added.

Meanwhile, the actor addressed a 100,000 strong crowd at Dubai’s Global Village as he promoted Zero and took to Instagram to express his feeling. He wrote: “This much love for #Zero, only possible in Dubai. Thanks Global Village for the 100,000 hearts beating for Bauua, Aafia and Babita. Will convey ur #Issaqbaazi to them in India. Love u Dubaiwaalon yeh dekho Bauua ki selfie!”

In the picture, we see Shah Rukh with his back to the camera even as he is facing the crowds. With his hands in the air, Shah Rukh greets the crowds in an arena which is packed to the capacity. At the far end of the photograph, we see iconic buildings from cities around the globe, glowing in neon lights.

In another video, shared by the star, we see a panoramic view of the arena as thousands of camera phone lights come on.

Many more videos from the promotions are now online. In one such a series of videos, Shah Rukh can be seen dancing to some of his most popular songs such as Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Aisa Lagaa (DDLJ), Lungi Dance (Chennai Express) and Chaiyya Chaiyya (Dil Se).

Zero tells the story of a dwarf from Meerut, who moves from the bylanes of a small town to the glitzy world of glamour. In the process he falls for two women—Aafia, playing by Anushka, who plays the role of a scientist suffering from cerebral palsy and a star Babita, played by Katrina Kaif.

Meanwhile, Katrina and Anushka were spotted at Mumbai’s Mehboob Studio, earlier this week, promoting Zero.

The trailer and two songs from the film have been received well.

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 12:00 IST