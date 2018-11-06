Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero in trouble for allegedly hurting sentiments of Sikh community

Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) general secretary, Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday filed a complaint against Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community in his upcoming venture Zero.

In a complaint filed at the North Avenue Police Station, Sirsa has said that they have received a number of complaints from the Sikh Sangat.

In the complaint, Sirsa alleged that in the promo of the movie, actor Shah Rukh Khan has been shown wearing ‘Gatra Kirpan’ (Article of Sikh Faith) in their movie promo which has created an outrage among Sikh community worldwide.

The Akali Dal legislator told the police that according to the Sikh Rehat Maryada only an ‘Amritdhari Sikh’ can wear Gatra Kirpan. He further urged the police to lodge FIR against the movie.

He also requested the authorities that the promo of the upcoming movie Zero showing actor Shah Rukh Khan wearing Gatra Kirpan, should be stopped without any further delay.

He further said that in the promo, the film star not only appears wearing the Kirpan but also the poster shows the star in a lighter mood thereby further showing the Sikh article of faith in a lighter vein. He added that Sikhs cannot tolerate such mischievous acts either in films or in real life. Sirsa further added, “Sikh Guru Sahiban have given enough power and strength to the Sikhs to fight with such situations if they arise in their life.”

The film Zero is an upcoming venture of Shah Rukh Khan, and also features Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. It has been directed by Anand L. Rai.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Nov 06, 2018 08:26 IST