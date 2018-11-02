Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero inspires hilarious memes on porn ban, Apple fans, Khaleesi-Tyrion love story

From rocket launches to repeated outfits, there is a lot in Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero trailer that could be hard to digest. And as we have often seen on the internet, such trailers lead to a barrage of memes.

Since we got our hands on the trailer for Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif’s Zero on Friday evening, Twitter comedians and meme-making geniuses have been working overtime to mint the dankest jokes. From drawing comparisons to the current ban on porn in India, to conveying the pain of medical students, these memes are covering a lot of a ground. Check out the funniest few:

#Zero #ZeroTrailer

When I see my friend hiding porn in study materials folder pic.twitter.com/9nEH6V9rQh — MRIGANKISM 🔥 (@mrigank_gupta_) November 2, 2018

#ZeroTrailer



Tim Cook - Here's a more expensive iPhone with the same features as last year



Apple Fans - pic.twitter.com/PDvS6jIQxu — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) November 2, 2018

Me: I am a well educated person



My Crush:#ZeroTrailer pic.twitter.com/3QD3VgFxC0 — BOBBEY (@iamsrktheking) November 2, 2018

Wow! Game of Thrones final season looks amazing. Khaleesi is kissing Tyrion. #ZeroTrailer pic.twitter.com/ooJ0GDbIhn — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) November 2, 2018

You vs The girl he told you not to worry about#Zerotrailer #zero trailer pic.twitter.com/DkyDIZ4hCa — Varun कामदार (@KamdarVarun) November 2, 2018

Zero stars Shah Rukh as a dwarf, Bauaa Singh. He is 38 years old and desperately wishes to find himself a bride. He locks his target on Anushka Sharma’s Asifa Yousafzai, a wheelchair-bound scientist with cerebral palsy who wants to touch the moon. After a few requests and some wooing from Bauaa, she falls in love with him but it appears as if he leaves her for another, the alcoholic movie star, played by Katrina Kaif.

Shah Rukh said at the trailer launch that the film is about a girl with cerebral palsy and about another who is emotionally incomplete. He also wished Deepika Padukone on her upcoming wedding with actor Ranveer Singh on November 14 and 15. “My love to @deepikapadukone.. god bless them happiness and goodness to them. I called Deepika the other day and said be as happy as I have been in my married life. Lots of love to them,” he said.

Shah Rukh also praised the VFX in the film which were used to make him look like a dwarf in the film. “Technology should be there in everything, if technology is available then it can enhance the visionary of the director,” he said.

The film is directed by Aanand L Rai of Tanu Weds Manu and Raanjhana. It will release on December 21.

First Published: Nov 02, 2018 18:57 IST