Zero trailer launch LIVE: Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday gift to fans, starring Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif

Zero trailer launch LIVE: On Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, he will launch the trailer with co-stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif for the upcoming movie Zero in Mumbai on Friday. Here are all the LIVE updates.

By HT Correspondent | Nov 02, 2018 16:15 IST
Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif are all ready for the trailer launch of their next big movie of the year, Zero. The film’s trailer will be revealed at a launch event in Mumbai on Friday, which also marks Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday.

4:14 PM IST

Anushka Sharma’s stylist reveals her look

Anushka Sharma’s stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania has revealed her look for the trailer launch.

4:09 PM IST

Kapil Sharma wishes Shah Rukh Khan

Television star shared a picture of him and his mother with Shah Rukh on the sets of his show The Kapil Sharma Show. He wished him on his birthday.

4:06 PM IST

Fans get impatient for trailer

Shah Rukh’s fans are tweeting jokes and gifs to convey their frustration about the trailer getting delayed. It was supposed to launch at 3pm.

 

3:56 PM IST

Shah Rukh waves to his fans

Shah Rukh Khan is still at his house, Mannat. He stepped out to his balcony to wave to his fans. His son AbRam was also by his side.

3:15 PM IST

Farhan Akhtar wishes Shah Rukh on birthday

Farhan Akhtar shared a throwback picture with Shah Rukh to wish him on his birthday.

2.59 PM IST

Katrina Kaif wishes Shah Rukh on his birthday

Katrina shared new poster for Zero and captioned it, “Happiest happiest birthday @iamsrk. Your intellect wisdom and passion make working with you always such an incredible experience. Here’s the best year the best film and more.”

2: 50 PM IST

Pics from trailer launch venue out

The trailer launch venue for Zero features colourful props, huge posters, chuski and golgappa stalls. The vibe and feel of Meerut has been recreated.

2:44 PM IST

Aamir wishes SRK on his birthday

Aamir Khan shared a picture with Shah Rukh Khan to wish him on his birthday.

2.41 PM IST

Karan Johar reviews Zero trailer

Karan wrote in his tweet that Zero trailer has “blockbuster written all over it.”

2:28 PM IST

Aanand L Rai shares new poster on Shah Rukh’s birthday

Film’s director Aanand L Rai has shared a new poster ahead of the trailer launch. He also wished Shah Rukh on his birthday.