Zero trailer launch LIVE: Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday gift to fans, starring Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif

Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif are all ready for the trailer launch of their next big movie of the year, Zero. The film’s trailer will be revealed at a launch event in Mumbai on Friday, which also marks Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday.

4:09 PM IST Kapil Sharma wishes Shah Rukh Khan Television star shared a picture of him and his mother with Shah Rukh on the sets of his show The Kapil Sharma Show. He wished him on his birthday.





4:06 PM IST Fans get impatient for trailer Shah Rukh’s fans are tweeting jokes and gifs to convey their frustration about the trailer getting delayed. It was supposed to launch at 3pm. 1:30, 3:00 & Now may be 4 😐



Don't play with us please 😭😭#ZeroTrailer pic.twitter.com/FuoiOiYT8c — Suraiyaa ... (@Nitish_B2) November 2, 2018





2.59 PM IST Katrina Kaif wishes Shah Rukh on his birthday Katrina shared new poster for Zero and captioned it, “Happiest happiest birthday @iamsrk. Your intellect wisdom and passion make working with you always such an incredible experience. Here’s the best year the best film and more.”





2: 50 PM IST Pics from trailer launch venue out The trailer launch venue for Zero features colourful props, huge posters, chuski and golgappa stalls. The vibe and feel of Meerut has been recreated. Straight from the venue of #ZeroTrailer ...it's gonna be an EVENT of a unique kind pic.twitter.com/HZGoMNIPsb — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) November 2, 2018





2:44 PM IST Aamir wishes SRK on his birthday Aamir Khan shared a picture with Shah Rukh Khan to wish him on his birthday. Happy Birthday Shah! Health and happiness always!

Love.

a.@iamsrk pic.twitter.com/E53eQvq974 — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) November 2, 2018





2.41 PM IST Karan Johar reviews Zero trailer Karan wrote in his tweet that Zero trailer has “blockbuster written all over it.” The trailer of #ZERO has BLOCKBUSTER written all over!!!! The fantastic @iamsrk in the most endearing character of his career! The always brilliant and soulful @AnushkaSharma and watch out for the intro shot of #KatrinaKaif and her impact in the trailer!!! This ones a whopper! ❤️ — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 2, 2018



