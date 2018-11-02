Zero trailer launch LIVE: Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday gift to fans, starring Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif
Zero trailer launch LIVE: On Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, he will launch the trailer with co-stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif for the upcoming movie Zero in Mumbai on Friday. Here are all the LIVE updates.
-
4:14 PM IST
Anushka Sharma’s stylist reveals her look
-
4:09 PM IST
Kapil Sharma wishes Shah Rukh Khan
-
4:06 PM IST
Fans get impatient for trailer
-
3:56 PM IST
Shah Rukh waves to his fans
-
3:15 PM IST
Farhan Akhtar wishes Shah Rukh on birthday
-
2.59 PM IST
Katrina Kaif wishes Shah Rukh on his birthday
-
2: 50 PM IST
Pics from trailer launch venue out
-
2:44 PM IST
Aamir wishes SRK on his birthday
-
2.41 PM IST
Karan Johar reviews Zero trailer
-
2:28 PM IST
Aanand L Rai shares new poster on Shah Rukh’s birthday
Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif are all ready for the trailer launch of their next big movie of the year, Zero. The film’s trailer will be revealed at a launch event in Mumbai on Friday, which also marks Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday.
Anushka Sharma’s stylist reveals her look
Anushka Sharma’s stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania has revealed her look for the trailer launch.
Kapil Sharma wishes Shah Rukh Khan
Television star shared a picture of him and his mother with Shah Rukh on the sets of his show The Kapil Sharma Show. He wished him on his birthday.
Fans get impatient for trailer
Shah Rukh’s fans are tweeting jokes and gifs to convey their frustration about the trailer getting delayed. It was supposed to launch at 3pm.
1:30, 3:00 & Now may be 4 😐— Suraiyaa ... (@Nitish_B2) November 2, 2018
Don't play with us please 😭😭#ZeroTrailer pic.twitter.com/FuoiOiYT8c
Shah Rukh waves to his fans
Shah Rukh Khan is still at his house, Mannat. He stepped out to his balcony to wave to his fans. His son AbRam was also by his side.
Farhan Akhtar wishes Shah Rukh on birthday
Farhan Akhtar shared a throwback picture with Shah Rukh to wish him on his birthday.
Katrina Kaif wishes Shah Rukh on his birthday
Katrina shared new poster for Zero and captioned it, “Happiest happiest birthday @iamsrk. Your intellect wisdom and passion make working with you always such an incredible experience. Here’s the best year the best film and more.”
Pics from trailer launch venue out
The trailer launch venue for Zero features colourful props, huge posters, chuski and golgappa stalls. The vibe and feel of Meerut has been recreated.
Straight from the venue of #ZeroTrailer ...it's gonna be an EVENT of a unique kind pic.twitter.com/HZGoMNIPsb— Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) November 2, 2018
Aamir wishes SRK on his birthday
Aamir Khan shared a picture with Shah Rukh Khan to wish him on his birthday.
Happy Birthday Shah! Health and happiness always! — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) November 2, 2018
Love.
a.@iamsrk pic.twitter.com/E53eQvq974
Karan Johar reviews Zero trailer
Karan wrote in his tweet that Zero trailer has “blockbuster written all over it.”
The trailer of #ZERO has BLOCKBUSTER written all over!!!! The fantastic @iamsrk in the most endearing character of his career! The always brilliant and soulful @AnushkaSharma and watch out for the intro shot of #KatrinaKaif and her impact in the trailer!!! This ones a whopper! ❤️— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 2, 2018
Aanand L Rai shares new poster on Shah Rukh’s birthday
Film’s director Aanand L Rai has shared a new poster ahead of the trailer launch. He also wished Shah Rukh on his birthday.
Duaaon ki agar shakl hoti to uske gaalon pe bhi kya aise hi dimple padte? 😊uss hasi ke naam jiski hasi se laakhon ke chehron pe hasi aajaati hai! Janamdin mubarak Khan Saab @iamsrk 🤗 pic.twitter.com/IZSQP2NFBY— AANAND L RAI (@aanandlrai) November 2, 2018