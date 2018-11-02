Aanand L Rai shares new Zero poster focussing on Shah Rukh Khan ahead of trailer launch

It’s superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday and the celebrations have already begun in full force. The actor is all set to launch the trailer for Zero on Friday at a special event in Mumbai.

Wishing him on his birthday, the director of the film Aanand L Rai shared a new poster of the film featuring Shah Rukh in as a dwarf . He can be seen as ‘Bauaa’, standing in the middle of the street while sporting a garland made of currency notes over his striped boxers and white vest.

Duaaon ki agar shakl hoti to uske gaalon pe bhi kya aise hi dimple padte? 😊uss hasi ke naam jiski hasi se laakhon ke chehron pe hasi aajaati hai! Janamdin mubarak Khan Saab @iamsrk 🤗 pic.twitter.com/IZSQP2NFBY — AANAND L RAI (@aanandlrai) November 2, 2018

SRK plays a dwarf in the film and the actor had released two posters on Thursday, unveiling the first looks of the two leading ladies, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. While Katrina can be seen as a glamourous diva in a red gown embracing the Bauaa in one poster, Anushka is seen as his wheelchair-bound friend in the other poster.

The King Khan rang in his birthday at midnight by cutting a cake followed by a game of Mono Deal with his “girl gang”. He also waved to his fans waiting to catch a glimpse of him outside his residence Mannat. The actor will launch the much-awaited Zero trailer at 3pm in a grand event at IMAX, Wadala. Since Shah Rukh’s character hails from Meerut in the film, the town has been recreated at the venue complete with a Ghanta Ghar in a colourful mela-like set up with food and game stalls for the guests.

Zero is being hailed as one of the most expensive films starring SRK and rides high on VFX and special effects. A song teaser of the film featuring SRK and Salman Khan had released on Eid and was loved by his fans for the bonhomie shared by the two. The film is set to release ahead of Christmas on December 21.

