Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: SRK celebrates with wife Gauri, his girl gang. A look at his family over the years, in pics

As actor Shah Rukh Khan turns 53 on Friday, an entire country prepares to celebrate the special day of its favourite star. The actor, who is all set to launch the trailer of his upcoming film Zero today, rang in his birthday at midnight with family. He shared a compilation of the pictures from his birthday celebrations with the caption, “Fed cake to wife...Met my family of fans outside Mannat...now playing Mono Deal with my lil girl gang! Having a Happy Birthday. Thank u all...for this amazing love.” Needless to say, his family and fans mean the world to him.

In a career spanning three decades, Shah Rukh has won over the hearts of a billion people and also become one of the most successful actors in the world. Apart from his charming good looks, beautiful heart and great talent as an actor, his fans also love him as the quintessential family man. Him and his interior designer and movie producer wife Gauri Khan make an impressive power couple in Bollywood and his unfathomable love for his kids is well known.

Shah Rukh’s kids—sons AbRam and Aryan and daughter Suhana—are already incredibly famous. They are seen regularly in magazines, viral internet pictures and on Shah Rukh and Gauri’s own social media handles. He recently talked about being a parent and what that entails in an Instagram post. “Our children are not our Responsibility. They r a measure of our Capability. When someone says ‘my kid is such a problem’...I want to tell them don’t look at them as that...cos actually their ‘issues’ are a call to our potential...a source of telling us we can exceed our energies more than we know. Our children are our Capability not Responsibility,” he wrote in the post.

On Shah Rukh’s birthday, here are 10 throwback pictures of his family that should take you back in time and remind you of the wholesome beauty of family love:

First Published: Nov 02, 2018 08:33 IST