Aamir Khan reviews Zero trailer, Shah Rukh Khan shares ‘hug with the thug’. See pic

Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan both have big-budget, effects-driven films coming out soon, and the two bonded recently when Aamir watched the trailer for Shah Rukh’s film, Zero, and wrote about it on Twitter. Shah Rukh reciprocated by sharing a picture of their meeting, with the caption, “Hug from the Thug! Beat that!”

The first trailer for Zero, an ambitious new drama in which Shah Rukh will play a dwarf thanks to the wonders of CGI, will be released on the star’s birthday on November 2. A special event will be organised at IMAX Wadala, which has been decked up to look like Meerut.

Guys, I just saw the trailer of Zero. Just one word... OUTSTANDING!!! Congratulations @aanandlrai ! #Katrina is fantastic! @AnushkaSharma is unbelievable! @iamsrk, you have outdone yourself!

Can't wait to to watch the film!

Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) November 1, 2018

Writing about the trailer, which he has seen, Aamir took to Twitter. “Guys, I just saw the trailer of Zero. Just one word... OUTSTANDING!!! Congratulations @aanandlrai ! #Katrina is fantastic! @AnushkaSharma is unbelievable! @iamsrk, you have outdone yourself! Can’t wait to watch the film!” Aamir wrote, and signed off with his trademark, ‘love, a’.

Hug from the Thug....!! Beat that! pic.twitter.com/4h0LD0qq1g — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 1, 2018

In the picture shared by Shah Rukh, the two Khans of Bollywood are all smiles as they wait for their big films to release. Aamir’s action-adventure Thugs of Hindostan has been slated for a November 8 release, to capitalise on the Diwali holiday weekend.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who has also seen the trailer, praised director Aanand L Rai. “Watched #ZeroTrailer [3.13 minutes]... Get ready to be surprised big time... SRK, Anushka, Katrina - the characters will catch you unawares... Aanand L Rai is synonymous with emotional films and there’s a strong undercurrent of emotions on display here,” he wrote.

Watched #ZeroTrailer [3.13 minutes]... Get ready to be surprised big time... SRK, Anushka, Katrina - the characters will catch you unawares... Aanand L Rai is synonymous with emotional films and there's a strong undercurrent of emotions on display here... 👌👌👌 pic.twitter.com/9v2XQomaBG — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 31, 2018

Shah Rukh on Thursday shared two new posters of Zero, with each one giving fans a first look at Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma’s characters. Katrina plays a superstar, while details about Anushka’s character have been kept under wraps. She is seen sitting on a wheelchair in the poster.

Katrina will also be seen opposite Aamir in Thugs, which is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and co-stars Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 01, 2018 09:41 IST