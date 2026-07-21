MBA student's UT Austin dream crushed after one mistake that likely led to visa rejection
An Indian headed to University of Texas Austin to pursue their MBA shared one mistake that likely led to their visa being rejected.
An Indian headed to The University of Texas at Austin to pursue their MBA shared one mistake that likely led to their visa being rejected. The student had their appointment at the Delhi consulate and shared their experience on a Reddit post.
Taking to the subreddit on visa scheduling, the MBA aspirant wrote “I believe they have made the rules stricter after the release of the new duration of stay rule on 16th July.” The applicant reportedly had traveled to the US before and had no loan. Further, they had earned a scholarship from UT Austin.
The applicant shared some of the questions they faced during the visa interview process.
What happened to the applicant at the visa interview?
The applicant was asked where they did their undergraduate studies and what they studied. “I studied Mechanical Engineering with a minor in Finance,” was the reply, as per the Reddit post.
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The applicant was then asked how they ended up going into their own business after the academic background in mechanical engineering. The individual replied that it was because they were a founding member of a SaaS startup. They were also asked about the company turnover, the Reddit post detailed.
The question that likely led to the visa rejection
The applicant then shared the question that likely led to the visa rejection. They were asked if they filled the DS-160 on their own. When they answered in the affirmative, the MBA aspirant was asked if they also booked the appointment by themselves.
“Oh, I tried to book it on my own but I did have some help in doing this,” the applicant had answered at which time they were asked to pass on their documents for ‘administrative processing’, as per the Reddit post.
“I sat in the waiting area for ~1.5-2 hours until almost all other appointments were done. A different lady called me at her counter,” the MBA aspirant shared.
“She asked about the appointment booking. I was honest about the agent situation. She explained that I was not in any trouble and that she appreciated my honesty and this wouldn’t be held against me. Gave a slip with an email ID and asked to send all the agent details and correspondence to the mail id. Asked me to sit back down and wait for my VO to call me back up,” they added.
The applicant was called to the counter again and asked questions about the D-160 and their agent helping out with the application process. Then, their visa was rejected under section 214(b), the Reddit post shared.
The applicant detailed where the interview possibly went wrong. “My hunch is the application was flagged earlier itself, they had some tool which was helping them to find these applications. Quite a few other people were also going through this…”. They further advised “For anyone who has appointments coming up, I’d suggest speaking to your agent if you have one to understand the appointment booking process beforehand and be prepared for similar questions. *Dont lie* to the VO, a girl after me kept telling the lady officer that she did it on her own even after the lady said she knew otherwise, she’s banned from reapplying from what I could tell.”
HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of this post.
However, several people reacted to the applicant's experience and shared some insights.
Agent intervention blamed for visa rejection
One person commented “I suspect that your agent performed some illegal actions (like using bot in the usvisascheduling portal) to book the slots for you, which they caught.”
Another added “You had the perfect profile and the university. It was the agent booking you got rejected for.” Meanwhile, another individual questioned whether the possibility of the applicant's intent of staying back might have been a red flag.
They wrote “aside from the agent booking the slot, could it also be immigrant intent? op mentions that he’s a founder, may switch to o-1 later?”.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More