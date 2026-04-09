Austin founder shares 23 'suggestions' for Indians in US, internet divided: 'No one needs your advice'

He also encourages immigrants to assimilate in visible ways, including adopting local customs and expressing patriotism toward their adopted country. “Typical/normal for new communities to settle together into 'ghettos,' whether lower east, cupertino or frisco. but it's also typical normal that this elicits rxns from established communities. be chill,” he said.

In the thread, Khan advises Indians abroad to take a pragmatic approach to life in a new country, urging them to adapt to local norms and avoid arguments that may not resonate culturally. “Don't make arguments about how we're on stolen land & white ppl r bad; works for native americans or black americans. doesn't work a for u,” he wrote.

An Austin -based founder has sparked a heated online debate after sharing a list of 23 “suggestions” for Indians living abroad, touching on issues of assimilation, cultural identity, and navigating life in the US . The post, shared on X by Razib Khan, co-founder of biotechnology company GenRAIT, spans a wide range of topics, from social behaviour and immigration attitudes to fitness and economic anxieties.

However, some of his points have drawn particular attention. He comments on the “skinny-fat body type” among Indians, suggesting a shift toward fitness, and cautions against engaging in racial arguments, calling them unproductive. He also notes that concerns around immigration can stem from a mix of racism and broader societal unease. “Understand those who are critiquing mass levels of immigration come in many stripes. some are racist. some just want this nation to stay way it is,” he said.

Khan further highlights economic tensions, suggesting that some Americans may feel threatened seeing immigrants succeed quickly, and advises Indians to respond with understanding rather than confrontation.

He also reflects on long-term identity shifts, saying immigrants must accept that “many of the old ways” may not be passed down to future generations. At the same time, he describes the US as a country that evolves over time and offers opportunities for integration and contribution.

(Also read: 'Life abroad feels more stable': NRI explains why many Indians don't return even after saving crores)

How did social media react? Khan’s post quickly caught the attention of social media users, prompting a wave of mixed reactions online. Some users supported the suggestions, calling them realistic and timely, others, however, criticised the thread.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “Indians need to hear this. This is a great country and Americans are quite generous and tolerant. They are hurting right now. Show some compassion and gratitude. Yes, some of the comments here are hateful and racist, but if I were hurting, I would be nasty too.”

“Good thread. As an Indian born here in 1979. I get annoyed with these new Indians. My parents had to assimilate. I wish the new ones would branch out from their communities,” commented another.

“How about just living like the way we are? Except civic sense and unnecessary dance and celebrations on street we usually mind our business. It is better we eliminate those,” wrote a third user.

One user offered a more balanced view, noting that assimilation is a gradual process and varies across regions. “Someone is famous doesn't mean if given same opportunity again will get famous again. No one assimilated on day 1, there's a learning curve. Almost zero racism against Indians in San Francisco Bay Area. Rich and powerful community there. Aim for that. Contribute and have fun,” the user wrote.

At the same time, some users accused Khan of unfairly singling out Indians. “I think you are full of shit and seriously dude irrespective of whether you believe in something or not, you are not right to target a specific demographic. Your post is full of advice towards Indian, just apply all those point to yourself. Truth is NO ONE need your advice,” one user wrote.