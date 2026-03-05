'Life abroad feels more stable': NRI explains why many Indians don't return even after saving crores

He clarified that the reluctance is not necessarily due to dislike for the country. Instead, his friend felt that day-to-day life abroad is often easier and more predictable. “Not because they hate India. But because life there is… easier,” the post read.

The post, shared by user Swapnil Kommawar, described a conversation he had with a friend living in Canada. Kommawar shared that his friend said that many people do not feel motivated to return to India even after saving ₹5 to ₹6 crore.

Many Indians move abroad each year for better education, higher-paying jobs and improved quality of life. Countries such as Canada, the US, the UK and Australia remain popular destinations for professionals and students seeking new opportunities. Amid this trend, a post on X discussing why many Indians living abroad hesitate to return home even after saving substantial money has sparked a discussion online about work culture, infrastructure and quality of life.

Kommawar said that his friend explained that work culture and institutional systems play a significant role in shaping the perception. “Work culture is better. Rules are clear. Overtime is paid. Less corruption,” he wrote, summarising the points shared during the conversation with his friend.

Kommawar also mentioned everyday challenges people face in India, such as pollution, traffic and daily stress, which can gradually wear people down. “Here, even small things drain energy - pollution, traffic, daily stress,” he wrote.

The friend said that while money is important, other factors often matter just as much. “Peace of mind, dignity at work, and system support matter a lot,” the post noted.

Kommawar added that despite these concerns, his friend still feels emotionally connected to India. “He still loves India emotionally. But practically, life abroad feels more stable,” he wrote, adding that people ultimately prioritise different things in life.

Social media reactions The post quickly drew reactions from users, many of whom shared similar experiences and opinions.

One user wrote, “Very true. Every task in India is draining. I age faster in India. Not joking. Guess what. The problem is not the government. It is the embedded attitude and culture in every Indian. Every one is to lazy to do the right thing and not take short cuts. The whole system is like a rusted old car.”

“Most important thing is work culture. I am working for a German project. My senior manager in Germany takes 2-3 weeks vacation every three months whereas in my Indian senior manager works even when he takes leave,” wrote another.

“Truth no one wants to admit: It’s not hate for India — it’s peace, clarity in work, and systems that actually work. Rules aren’t guesswork, overtime is paid, and daily life isn’t a survival sport. Money matters… but dignity & calm matter more,” commented a third user.

“Totally agree! daily journey in India is pure struggle, hours stuck in traffic + pollution so bad it hurts breathing. Office forces long hours with no paid overtime, and taxes eat half the salary,” said another.