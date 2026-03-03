Indian man in Singapore says ‘surviving here is hard’, explains why he feels more at home there

An Indian man from Darjeeling, currently working in Singapore, has sparked an online conversation after sharing his candid thoughts about life in the Southeast Asian nation. An Indian man living in Singapore praised its civic sense and multicultural harmony. (Instagram/jacob_in_sg)

Taking to Instagram, Saurav Dhamala posted a video of himself walking along a street in Singapore while reflecting on his experiences as an Indian living abroad. In the clip, he is heard saying, "Surviving in Singapore is hard because nobody cares where are you from or how you look. Your values, your principles, and your etiquette becomes your identity. People don't make you feel like an outsider here because they realize the importance of different world cultures in making the country better."

He further added, “Another thing is if the country is so culturally diverse that if I want to have a little taste of India, I can go to so many places here. While my own people are facing racial discrimination in our own country, I feel more home and safe here. So Singapore is not just an example of development and economy, it's also an example of basic human rights, civic sense, and how to live together in a multicultural environment.”

Watch the clip here: