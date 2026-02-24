After Singapore trip, woman says ‘nobody judges you’ abroad but ‘everything feels like a performance’ at home
A woman shared how life in Singapore felt freeing as nobody judged her choices.
A woman’s reflection on cultural differences between India and several Southeast Asian countries has sparked an online conversation about privacy, judgement and personal freedom.
Taking to X, Sanya shared her experience of spending a few weeks in Singapore last year. What stood out to her was not the skyline or the food, but something far subtler.
"I spent a few weeks in Singapore last year. One thing I didn’t expect to notice: nobody looks at you. Ate alone at restaurants. Nobody stared. Worked out at odd hours. Nobody cared. Ordered a salad. No comments. Skipped alcohol. No questions. Did my own thing. No opinions. Strange at first. Then freeing."
She contrasted this with what she described as the constant social commentary she experiences back home.
"Back home, everything is a performance. Eat healthy — ‘diet pe ho kya?’ Go to gym — ‘itna body banake kya karega?’ Skip dessert — ‘thoda toh le lo.’ Sleep early — ‘boring ho gaya hai.’ Say no to drinks — ‘sab theek hai na?’ Every choice has an audience. Every decision has a comment."
According to her, this pattern was not limited to Singapore. "This isn’t just Singapore. Malaysia. Bali. Thailand. Japan. Same pattern everywhere I’ve traveled. People mind their own business. Health is personal. Nobody’s watching. And most people just give up because doing the right thing is exhausting when it comes with judgment."
Check out the post here:
Social media reacts
Her post has garnered more than 12,000 views and prompted a lively discussion, with users offering varied perspectives on cultural boundaries and social behaviour.
One user wrote, "Having a fit body is a flex in India, you cant flex it there." Another commented, "This is deeply relatable. In India, the community is strong, but sometimes it blurs into commentary. What you experienced in Singapore isn’t just ‘people don’t care.’ It’s a cultural respect for personal boundaries."
A third user reacted more casually, writing, "Accurate. lol. I like it tho." Someone else added nuance to the debate, saying, "Strangers don’t judge, this is not about Singapore vs your home town this is strangers and known vs friends and closed ones."
Echoing Sanya’s sentiment, another comment read, "You can be just you. Even if the outfits and your footwear or anything else doesnt matches, almost no one stares or cares." One more user simply wrote, "I completely agree with you."
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More