After Singapore trip, woman says ‘nobody judges you’ abroad but ‘everything feels like a performance’ at home

A woman’s reflection on cultural differences between India and several Southeast Asian countries has sparked an online conversation about privacy, judgement and personal freedom. A woman recalled feeling unnoticed and independent in Singapore, contrasting it with constant social commentary back home. (X/@sanyayyyy)

Taking to X, Sanya shared her experience of spending a few weeks in Singapore last year. What stood out to her was not the skyline or the food, but something far subtler.

"I spent a few weeks in Singapore last year. One thing I didn’t expect to notice: nobody looks at you. Ate alone at restaurants. Nobody stared. Worked out at odd hours. Nobody cared. Ordered a salad. No comments. Skipped alcohol. No questions. Did my own thing. No opinions. Strange at first. Then freeing."

She contrasted this with what she described as the constant social commentary she experiences back home.

"Back home, everything is a performance. Eat healthy — ‘diet pe ho kya?’ Go to gym — ‘itna body banake kya karega?’ Skip dessert — ‘thoda toh le lo.’ Sleep early — ‘boring ho gaya hai.’ Say no to drinks — ‘sab theek hai na?’ Every choice has an audience. Every decision has a comment."

According to her, this pattern was not limited to Singapore. "This isn’t just Singapore. Malaysia. Bali. Thailand. Japan. Same pattern everywhere I’ve traveled. People mind their own business. Health is personal. Nobody’s watching. And most people just give up because doing the right thing is exhausting when it comes with judgment."

