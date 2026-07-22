Back to a fuel Strait-jacket

When the US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to end the fighting in West Asia in mid-June, countries and economies were relieved and circumspect at the same time. Relieved because the war’s fuel supply shock and its widespread economic disruption eased. And circumspect because the terms of the cease fire MoU were pretty vague, especially regarding control of the critical maritime chokepoint, the Strait of Hormuz. Iran, having discovered its bargaining value during the war, was adamant on retaining its control on traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, while the US and some of its regional allies were keen that this not be the case. (AFP)

Iran, having discovered its bargaining value during the war, was adamant on retaining its control on traffic in the Strait while the US and some of its regional allies were keen that this not be the case. The US and Iran are back to exchanging strikes, and because Iran still has the military capability to disrupt traffic, it has exercised that option; traffic in the Strait is back to significantly below normal. What is worse this time is the fact that Iranian proxies have also threatened to disrupt traffic in the Red Sea.

Details aside, the world, including India, is now staring at another shock in fuel markets. Brent crude price crossed the $90 per barrel threshold once again and has now crossed $95. The strain is showing in other indicators too. The rupee-dollar exchange rate, after showing some improvement after the ceasefire, is now back over 96 once again.

How long will this go on?