Orissa HC dismisses habeas corpus plea, fines husband ₹5,000 over false claims
Calling it a fit case for exemplary action, the high court dismissed the petition and directed the petitioner to deposit ₹5,000 as fine.
The Orissa high court has dismissed a habeas corpus petition filed by a man against his father-in-law, holding that the plea was a misuse of the extraordinary constitutional remedy to pursue a matrimonial dispute, and imposed a cost of ₹5,000 on the petitioner.
Dismissing the petition, a division bench comprising chief justice Harish Tandon and justice Chittaranjan Dash observed that the writ had been filed to “settle personal matrimonial scores” and that the petitioner had attempted to create an “illusory cause of action” through “clever legal craftsmanship.” The order, pronounced on Monday, was uploaded on the high court portal on Wednesday.
The case arose after the man alleged that his wife had been wrongfully confined by her father and sought her appearance before the court through a habeas corpus petition. However, the bench noted that official records and the state’s submissions painted a different picture.
According to the order, the couple had been facing marital discord, following which the woman left the matrimonial home and stayed with her father. During the police inquiry into a missing diary entry and an FIR registered in the matter, she met her husband at the police station but categorically refused to accompany him. She also expressed her desire to stay at a Swadhar Gruh, a short-stay home, indicating that her decision to stay away from her husband was entirely voluntary.
The court held that the petitioner was fully aware that his wife did not intend to live with him and yet instructed his lawyer to invoke the extraordinary remedy of habeas corpus by alleging unlawful detention.
“She is, admittedly, living with her parents voluntarily and therefore, the allegation of being put in wrongful confinement and/or illegal detention is completely ruled out,” the bench observed, adding that such litigants should not be allowed to “steal the march by freely walking on the corridor of the Court.”
Calling it a fit case for exemplary action, the high court dismissed the petition and directed the petitioner to deposit ₹5,000 with the State Legal Services Authority within a week. The amount will be earmarked for the welfare of juveniles.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty is a senior assistant editor of Hindustan Times who works as state correspondent from Odisha covering the state's politics, governance, public policy, natural disasters, environment and its society for close to three decades. With his long years of reporting from the state capital of Bhubaneswar, Mohanty has been known as one of the most experienced and credible journalists covering Odisha for the national English dailies. His reporting combines on-ground detail with deep institutional knowledge detailing the state's changing politics, governance issues, administrative reforms and the functioning of its public institutions. He has regularly reported on issues ranging from legislative developments and public policy implementation. Politics is his core areas of expertise as he closely tracks Odisha's political landscape, including the rise and transformation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the two principal political parties in Odisha. His long association with the state's political establishment enables him to write on contemporary developments in a larger political context. Mohanty takes a deep interest in writing human interest stories, environmental issues and documenting the impact of cyclones, floods, heatwaves, and other climate-related events in one of the most disaster-prone states. His coverage extends to public health, governance reforms and stories on accountability of government institutions. Before joining Hindustan Times, Mohanty worked with The Indian Express, Mail Today, and The Telegraph, where he covered at least six general elections and as many assembly elections. In 2007, he was selected for the prestigious Chevening Young Indian Print Journalist Programme at the University of Lincoln, United Kingdom, where he received advanced training in print journalism. In 2009 he won the Press Institute of India-International Committee of Red Cross award on conflict reporting for his on-ground reportage of 2008 Kandhamal riots.Read More