32-year-old man earning $4,200 weekly in Australia plans a permanent return to India over homesickness

Life abroad seems desirable, but there is often an emotional cost that money alone cannot fix. The man said he often misses his family, culture, and life in India. (Pexels/Representational Image)

Recently, a 32-year-old man earning around $4,200 a week in Australia shared his plans to return to India permanently because of homesickness.

In a Reddit post, he explained that he moved to Australia in 2018 on a student visa and later built a stable career working as a courier contractor for a major delivery company.

“Thinking of returning back to India permanently from Australia,” the caption of the post reads.

Planning return to homeland: According to the post, while the man's income provides financial comfort, he says life away from home has never felt completely right.

He often misses his family, culture, and life in India, and those feelings have grown stronger over time.

Although he lives in Australia with his 1.5-year-old son and has financial responsibilities, including vehicle loans, he is still seriously considering moving back to India in the future.

“I am always feeling homesick and wanted to go back permanently at some point of time,” he wrote.

The man also shared that before moving abroad, he had started a civil construction business in India with a close friend. The business was in its early stages but was growing steadily because of strong connections in the construction industry. After he left for Australia, his business partner continued working and later joined another partner.

However, the partnership later suffered losses due to fraud, and his friend is now rebuilding the business alone.

The man's plan is to keep saving money, clear his loans, and visit India once or twice a year to explore business opportunities before making a permanent decision.

“I will not go back all of sudden, but after having some good savings from here to take back with me,” he adds.

Also Read: Indian founder shares why he quit college at 22 to launch biotech startup in Singapore: ‘Just getting started’