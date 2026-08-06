Will Trevon Diggs join brother Stefon in Washington? Former Cowboys CB reacts after Commanders announcement
Released by the Cowboys last year, Trevon Diggs could now have a chance to reunite with brother Stefon and former coach Dan Quinn in Washington.
The Washington Commanders are adding another weapon to their offense after agreeing to terms with four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs.
Multiple outlets reported the move on Wednesday, while ESPN's Adam Schefter stated that Diggs is expected to sign a one-year contract worth up to $12 million.
Although the signing immediately strengthens Washington's receiving corps, it has also sparked speculation about a possible reunion involving Stefon's younger brother, Trevon Diggs.
Trevon Diggs reacts to Stefon's move
The former Dallas Cowboys cornerback, who was released last year, may now have an intriguing opportunity to reunite with both his brother and a familiar coach in Washington.
Shortly after Stefon's move became official, Trevon shared the NFL's announcement of the signing on his Instagram Story, adding a praying hands emoji.
While the post offered no direct explanation, it fueled speculation that he was celebrating his brother's move—or perhaps hoping for the chance to join him in the nation's capital.
Also read| How Stefon Diggs joining the Commanders affects Brandon Aiyuk's NFL future and trade outlook
Could Diggs brothers reunite?
Another factor adding to the speculation is Dan Quinn, who is now Washington's head coach. Quinn previously served as the Cowboys' defensive coordinator during the period when Trevon enjoyed some of the best performances of his NFL career.
The Commanders also represent a homecoming for the Diggs family. Both brothers were raised in the DMV area, attended high school in Maryland, and Stefon later starred at the University of Maryland before entering the NFL.
Trevon's name had briefly surfaced in Washington-related rumors earlier this offseason, although those discussions never developed into anything concrete.
With Stefon now joining the franchise, however, the possibility of bringing both brothers together has once again become a topic of conversation.
A reunion would also reconnect Trevon with Quinn, the coach who helped oversee his rise into one of the league's top cornerbacks during his time in Dallas.
Still, questions remain about whether Washington would actually pursue such a move.
Injuries cloud Trevon's future
The 27-year-old has battled recurring knee injuries over the past several seasons and has struggled to regain the form that once made him one of the NFL's premier defensive backs.
Since 2022, he has reached double-digit appearances in a season only once, raising concerns about his long-term durability.
While reuniting with Quinn and playing alongside his brother could potentially provide a fresh start, Washington may remain cautious after Trevon's inconsistent performances in coverage last season.
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Despite the obvious connections, there is no indication the Commanders are prepared to make a move immediately.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More