Aamir Khan asked to choose between Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan on Koffee With Karan

Karan Johar is back with the sixth season of his talk show Koffee With Karan. And the next A-list celebrity to be grilled by the filmmaker host is Aamir Khan. The show, which has the tagline ‘Stop making sense’ highlighted on its sets, has already witnessed the jodis of Deepika Padukone - Alia Bhatt and Akshay Kumar - Ranveer Singh sharing their secrets. This time, the host promises to make Aamir Khan spill the beans on his personal life, his friends and much more.

In the preview of the third episode, Karan Johar can be seen thanking the actor for making it to the show despite being a rare sight on television. Aamir will be revealing a lot of secrets while playing ‘Koffee shots with Karan’. The PK actor has confessed cheating in a relationship in the short clip. On being asked about if he has showered with someone, the actor can be seen giving too much information by saying that he does this all the time with Kiran (his wife).

The preview also confirms the arrival of a special guest – Malaika Arora. She will be seen gracing the show in a black lace dress to occupy Karan’s seat as the latter will shift to the sofa to play a quiz opposite Aamir. In the preview, when Malaika asked Karan to either give up shopping or gossiping, the filmmaker is seen choosing shopping over his love for gossip. However, Aamir Khan expressed his disagreement and took a dig at his fashion sense while suggesting that he must quit shopping instead.

The Dangal actor will be seen dealing with a tricky situation as Malaika asks him to choose among Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. So what do you think will he chose?

Aamir Khan recently played Kaun Banega Crorepati with his Thugs of Hindostan co-star Amitabh Bachchan. The film is the big Diwali release of the year and also stars Katrina Kaif and Sana Fatima Shaikh.

First Published: Oct 29, 2018 14:08 IST