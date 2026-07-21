3 killed, 3 left critical as car hits illegally parked vehicle on Delhi-Mumbai E-way

Two men and a woman were killed and three others were critically injured after the car they were travelling in rear-ended an illegally parked vehicle, suspected to be a truck, on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Nuh early Monday, police said. Six colleagues from Jaipur were travelling to Nainital for an official function when the crash occurred near Marora village between 2.30am and 3am. (HT)

The deceased were identified as Ram Krishan Meena, 37, his brother-in-law Avinash Meena, 20, and Anita Sharma, 24. The injured have been identified as Bhure Singh, 34, his wife Usha Devi, 31, and Nehnu Ram Meena, 31, who was driving the car. All six hailed from different localities in Jaipur and worked at the same firm.

Police said they were travelling to Nainital in Nehnu’s Maruti Suzuki Fronx bearing a Rajasthan registration number to attend an official function when the crash took place near Marora village between 2.30am and 3am.

“An unidentified vehicle, suspected to be a truck, was illegally parked along the expressway in a dark stretch. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx bearing a Rajasthan registration number in which the six were travelling ended up ramming it,” said Inspector Ajaybir Singh, station house officer of the Nagina police station.

“Soon after the crash, the truck driver started the vehicle and fled from the spot without helping the critically injured persons in the car,” he said, adding that the car was wrecked beyond recognition in the collision.

Singh said investigators reached the preliminary conclusion that the illegally parked vehicle was a truck based on tyre marks found at the spot. Three passengers were declared dead while the injured were shifted to a private hospital in Gurugram, where they remain critical.

Rampal Meena, elder brother of Ram Krishan, said the group had left Jaipur around 11pm on Sunday.

“They were expected to return within three days after attending the official event. “However, early Thursday, we received a call from Nehnu’s family about the crash and rushed to Nuh to find three, including my brother and his brother-in-law, dead in the hospital,” he added.

Police said they traced the victims’ families through the car’s registration details. The autopsies of two deceased persons have been completed at Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College and Hospital at Nalhar in Nuh, and the bodies handed over to their families.

On Rampal’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the unidentified truck driver under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving), 285 (danger or obstruction in public way) and 125(a) (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Nagina Police Station.