South Korea suffers ‘significant’ data leak of around 10,000 diplomats; hacking suspected

South Korea has been hit by a “significant” data leak that could affect all of its diplomats following a breach at a government-run training academy. South Korea suffers "significant" data leak that could potentially affect all of its diplomats, following a breach at a government-run training academy. (Representational/Unsplash)

A system that held roughly 10,000 records of current and retired diplomats is believed to have been compromised by an unidentified hacker, foreign ministry spokesperson Park Il told reporters on Tuesday. Park didn’t confirm how many records had been accessed, but Yonhap News Agency reported that no sensitive data such as identification numbers, mobile phone numbers or home addresses appeared to have been affected.

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“It appears that a significant amount of data has been leaked,” Park said. “The government is not ruling out any possibilities, including hacking organizations behind the scenes involving other countries.”

The ministry was notified by a relevant government agency in early February about suspicious access to the online education system at the academy, Yonhap reported. The ministry shut down the system, which has remained offline since while an investigation is under way.

South Korea is still reeling from a string of cybersecurity incidents, including a high-profile breach of Coupang, its leading online retailer. Last year, regulators discovered that a former employee improperly accessed personal information from nearly 34 million accounts, or about two-thirds of the country’s population, undetected for months.

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North Korean hackers have carried out a series of high-profile cyberattacks in recent years, including the largest digital heist in the history of cryptocurrency February last year.