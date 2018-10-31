Shah Rukh Khan to unveil Zero trailer at grand birthday event

Shah Rukh Khan’s 53rd birthday is right around the corner, and the star will celebrate his special day by releasing the first trailer for his upcoming film, Zero.

The trailer will be released at a grand event which will take place at IMAX, Wadala, on November 2. The makers of the film have taken the event a notch higher by recreating Meerut city and establishing Ghanta Ghar along with the colourful mela-like set-up which has different food joints and game stalls.

The trailer launch event will be attended by the entire cast, including Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, along with director Aanand L Rai. The team will not just unveil the trailer but also engage with the fans and media in an interactive session.

We’ve already seen pictures of Shah Rukh’s house, Mannat, being decked up for the occasion.

Zero presents the story of Bauua, a vertically challenged man essayed by Shah Rukh. Set against the backdrop of Meerut, Zero presents a unique story that celebrates life. The makers have already given fans a big Eid treat in the form of a glimpse from the Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan song in the second teaser.

Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions come together to bring Zero, produced by Gauri Khan. The film is all set to release on 21st December 2018.

