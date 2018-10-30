Today in New Delhi, India
Oct 30, 2018
Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday prep on in full swing at Mannat. See pics

Amid the countdown to Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday on November 2, his residence Mannat has already been decorated with lights. His Zero trailer is expected to release on the same day.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat has been decked up ahead of his birthday on November 2. (Instagram)

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday on November 2 is going to be a special one this year. And his humble abode Mannat is already decked up for the big day. The actor will not just turn 53 on that day but is also expected to present the much awaited trailer of his upcoming film, Zero. Amid the countdown to his birthday that falls a few days ahead of Diwali this year, Mannat has already been decorated with lights much to the delight of the fans who visit the spot everyday in the hope of spotting the actor.

Shah Rukh often hosts his birthday parties at his Alibaug farmhouse. His friends and family travel by yachts to reach the venue. However, this time the actor might host a trailer launch event for Zero which may possibly be followed by a grand bash at Mannat.

Shah Rukh Khan plays a dwarf in the film being directed by Aanand L Rai of Tanu Weds Manu fame. Zero also stars his Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Salman Khan had also made a remarkable entry in the teaser. which was the perfect bonus for their fans.

While Anushka’s look from the film has been kept under wraps, Shah Rukh had revealed Katrina’s dishevelled look from the film on her birthday. He had candidly captioned it, “There are so many lovely pictures of her, but this one speaks to me beyond my friends beauty....hope u all also give it love.” The film is set to hit the theatres ahead of Christmas on December 21, 2018.

First Published: Oct 30, 2018

