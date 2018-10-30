Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday prep on in full swing at Mannat. See pics

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday on November 2 is going to be a special one this year. And his humble abode Mannat is already decked up for the big day. The actor will not just turn 53 on that day but is also expected to present the much awaited trailer of his upcoming film, Zero. Amid the countdown to his birthday that falls a few days ahead of Diwali this year, Mannat has already been decorated with lights much to the delight of the fans who visit the spot everyday in the hope of spotting the actor.

Few more pics to increase our excitement energy & madness as King @iamsrk 's Mannat being decorated so incredibly means huge plans are onn for sir @iamsrk 53rd Birthday as Double Dhamaka😍#3DaysToZeroTrailer & #3DaysForSRKDay

Mannat may hi SRKians ki Jannat hai #MannatYatra2K18 pic.twitter.com/ZeeozD45g6 — SRKFANSASSOCIATION (@Srk_bangalore) October 29, 2018

Rehne De, Tu Nahi Samjhega....😘😍

WOW these are few live pics from our King Khan @iamsrk's Mannat & it is getting all decorated for much awaited day which is just 3 days away!

It's a place where thousands of SRKians will be waiting outside to see their Idol/God😍 #3DaysForSRKDay pic.twitter.com/zVZAeRjPus — SRKFANSASSOCIATION (@Srk_bangalore) October 29, 2018

And the preparation for the biggest celebration of the year has already begun on #Mannat @iamsrk #3DaysForSRKDay pic.twitter.com/i91vT75v3K — Shah Rukh Khan (@IAMRAVIRAJESH) October 29, 2018

One of our member reached Mannat yesterday and captured the decoration work for Diwali and Birthday.



Isn't it more exciting?@iamsrk @iamsrkclub @RedChilliesEnt #4DaysForSRKDay pic.twitter.com/PDeVhI4RLJ — Team Shah Rukh Khan ✪ (@teamsrkfc) October 29, 2018

Shah Rukh often hosts his birthday parties at his Alibaug farmhouse. His friends and family travel by yachts to reach the venue. However, this time the actor might host a trailer launch event for Zero which may possibly be followed by a grand bash at Mannat.

Shah Rukh Khan plays a dwarf in the film being directed by Aanand L Rai of Tanu Weds Manu fame. Zero also stars his Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Salman Khan had also made a remarkable entry in the teaser. which was the perfect bonus for their fans.

While Anushka’s look from the film has been kept under wraps, Shah Rukh had revealed Katrina’s dishevelled look from the film on her birthday. He had candidly captioned it, “There are so many lovely pictures of her, but this one speaks to me beyond my friends beauty....hope u all also give it love.” The film is set to hit the theatres ahead of Christmas on December 21, 2018.

