‘Made in China?’: Singaporean's calm response to Mumbai man’s inquisitive question

Language barriers often lead to hilarious moments, as perfectly shown in a viral clip featuring a tourist visiting India. While enjoying a meal at an eatery, the creator was approached by an elderly local sipping tea nearby. Without any hesitation, the man asked where the tourist was from. However, the way he asked and the calm with which the content creator responded have left social media users thoroughly entertained. An elderly man in Mumbai in a conversation with a tourist from Singapore. (Instagram/@sukasblood)

Though the video is short, it has left many amused. The video opens to show the Twitch streamer eating food while sitting beside a man and a woman. The Indian man, sipping tea, suddenly looks at the Singaporean content creator and asks ‘Aap made in China?”

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Without missing a beat or showing even a single share of surprise or irritation, the streamer responds, “No, Singapore,” and goes back to eating. The elderly man also concentrates on his tea.

Clearly, the digital creator was amused by the interaction as he shared the video on Instagram with a caption that reads, “Everything is made in China anyway.”

(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to @sukasblood. This report will be updated when he responds.)