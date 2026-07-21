‘Made in China?’: Singaporean's calm response to Mumbai man’s inquisitive question
The video of an interaction between a Singaporean tourist and a man in Mumbai has amused social media users.
Language barriers often lead to hilarious moments, as perfectly shown in a viral clip featuring a tourist visiting India. While enjoying a meal at an eatery, the creator was approached by an elderly local sipping tea nearby. Without any hesitation, the man asked where the tourist was from. However, the way he asked and the calm with which the content creator responded have left social media users thoroughly entertained.
Though the video is short, it has left many amused. The video opens to show the Twitch streamer eating food while sitting beside a man and a woman. The Indian man, sipping tea, suddenly looks at the Singaporean content creator and asks ‘Aap made in China?”
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Without missing a beat or showing even a single share of surprise or irritation, the streamer responds, “No, Singapore,” and goes back to eating. The elderly man also concentrates on his tea.
Clearly, the digital creator was amused by the interaction as he shared the video on Instagram with a caption that reads, “Everything is made in China anyway.”
(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to @sukasblood. This report will be updated when he responds.)
What did social media say?
The video left people laughing out loud, with many sharing emojis to showcase their reactions. A few argued that the elderly man didn’t mean any disrespect; he merely asked the question that way because of a lack of communication.
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An individual posted, “Tbh guys he was just asking where are you from but because of the communication gap he asked this way.” Another commented, “Shortest, most honest conversation ever.”
A third expressed, “The best way to ask where you are from?” A fourth wrote, “This proves language is not a barrier.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More