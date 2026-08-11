Longer financing tenures underline India’s smartphone purchases

In a rather worrying trend, India’s smartphone financing system is clocking longer tenures, as consumers with an intention to buying premium phones, are willing to often pay higher interest in return for paying back that cost over a period of time. This method, however, is proving to be a pressure release valve for phone makers, who are desperate for traction amidst plateauing demand. There are two key reasons for that—phones have become more expensive due to geopolitical instability led supply chain issues, and a typical lull ahead of the festive quarter later in the year. Role of smartphone financing is no longer about offering longer EMI tenures; it’s about making monthly ownership more affordable. (iStock representative)

Research firm Counterpoint’s latest Smartphone Financing Tracker data released today, points out two key details—the NBFC, or non-banking financial institutions financing tenure averaged 10 months in Q2 2026, while Tier-II towns see as many as 57.5% of smartphone purchases in Q2 done via EMIs. In Tier-III towns too, EMI penetration remains around 55% across phone purchases. In metros, that share is 41% of smartphone sales.

“The role of smartphone financing is no longer just about offering longer EMI tenures; it’s about making monthly ownership more affordable. Consumers today are increasingly looking at how much they need to pay every month rather than focusing solely on the device’s upfront price,” explains Tarun Pathak, Research Director at Counterpoint.

In terms of how the split is across phone brands, Apple’s aspirational positioning among phone buyers sees its EMI tenures average at 17.2 months, by far the highest. Samsung (11.4 months), Oppo (9.9 months) and Vivo (9.8 months) follow. The shortest EMI tenures among leading phone makers, is Xiaomi’s 8.5 months.