Zero song Issaqbaazi: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan dance it out over Katrina Kaif. Watch video

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are back together on screen to give their fans a lesson on Issaqbaazi with the new Zero song. Salman has performed a special dance number for Shah Rukh’s upcoming film, which is a complete entertainer. After releasing the teaser of the song on Eid this year, the makers released the full song amid the countdown to the film’s release on December 21. The teaser poster of the film also features a glimpse from the song along with the tagline, ‘Film nahi feeling hai!”

Salman and Shah Rukh engage in a jugalbandi in Issaqbaazi as they match steps on the dance floor amid loud cheers. With music by Ajay Atul, the song has been written by Irshad Kamil and sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Divya Kumar. Choreographer Ganesh Acharya can also be seen on stage shaking a leg with Shah Rukh.

Shah Rukh also thanked Salman on Twitter as the latter shared the song link on the social media. He said that he wants to give a peck on his cheek for featuring in the special song and tweeted, “Thank u bhai from our whole team at Zero. Phir se aapka gaal choomne ka mann kar raha hai!!”

Thank u bhai from our whole team at Zero. Phir se aapka gaal choomne ka mann kar raha hai!! https://t.co/Vy2FalolJY — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 4, 2018

Shah Rukh plays a dwarf called Bauaa Singh in the film and can be seen clinging to Salman in the peppy dance number as they sing about Katrina Kaif’s character, Babita Kumari. Katrina plays an alcoholic film star in Zero. SRK and Salman last shared screen space in the 2002 film Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam that had Madhuri Dixit as the female lead. Their most popular films include Karan Arjun and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Their friendship goes a long way as the two continue to promote each other’s films on the social media; SRK had recently done a cameo in Salman’s Tubelight.

The film brings back the trio of SRK, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif after they were last seen together in Yash Chopra’s last film Jab Tak Hai Jaan. While Katrina is in the role of a glamourous superstar, Anushka plays Aafia, a wheelchair bound CP patient in the film. Directed by Aanand L Rai, Zero is being helmed as one of Shah Rukh’s most expensive films due to extensive use of VFX and special effects. It has been produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions.

